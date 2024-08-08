'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Family Reunites, Shares The 'Synergy & Energy'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Karan Mehra has shared a fun with his co-stars of the family drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' -- Neha Saroopa Babani, Nidhi Uttam, Sonali Verma, Medha Jambotkar and Ayush Viz -- revealing their "synergy and energy."

Karan, who essayed the role of Naitik Singhania in one of the longest-running shows, took to Instagram, where he has one million followers, and shared a Reel, wherein the team of the soap opera are seen candidly posing for the camera and chatting with each other.

The post is captioned: "The synergy and of this family whenever we come together." He gave the tune of the title track of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' to the video.

A fan commented on the post: "After 15 and half years of YRKKH and seven years of your television career you are one of the best actors on television."

Another user said: "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family rocks."

The show premiered on January 12, 2009, and was produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. It featured Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, and Shehzada Dhami.

Currently, it stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in the lead.

The show airs on StarPlus.

Meanwhile, Karan started his career by working for directors Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma as an assistant in four movies. He then starred in the movie 'Love Story 2050'.

He then participated in reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati', 'Bigg Boss 10', 'Kitchen Champion', and 'Zee Punjabi Antakshari'.

Karan has also featured in TV shows like 'Khatmal E Ishq', 'Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna', 'Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan', 'Shubharambh', and currently he is seen in 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'.

In 'Mehndi Wala Ghar', he essays the role of Dr Manoj. Produced by Sumeet Mittal and Shashi Mittal under Shashi Sumeet Productions, the series stars Shruti Anand and Shehzad Shaikh. It airs on Sony.