General Staff: 96 Combat Engagements Recorded On Front Lines In Past Day

In the past 24 hours, Russian have been most active in the Pokrovsk sector, with almost a third of their offensives taking place there.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing a situation update as of 08:00 on Thursday, August 8, according to Ukrinform.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russian attacked the positions of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian towns and villages with 5 missiles and 110 guided aerial bombs. The enemy launched more than 5,200 shelling attacks, 114 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy air strikes hit Pavlivka, Bilovody, Kyianytsia, Zhuravka, Yunakivka, Manukhivka, Mohrytsia, Uhroidy, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York, Kurdiumivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Oleksandropil, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhaine, Novodonetske, Piatikhatky, Novoandriivka and Lobkove.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 11 strikes yesterday on the areas where Russian army personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Two enemy air defense systems, seven missile and artillery units and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of attacks increased to three overnight. Ukrainian defenders repelled the invaders' assault near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted to advance five times near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and towards Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, Russians attacked 12 times near Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and in the Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults near Spirne, Verkhniokamianske and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army attacked seven times, focusing all its efforts near Chasiv Yar. It also launched two strikes with unguided aerial missiles there.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Pivnichne, New York, Zalizne and Toretsk. The enemy launched 19 air strikes on Toretsk and the surrounding areas, dropping more than 30 guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 assaults in the vicinity of ten settlements. The Russian army concentrated its main efforts near Vozdvyzhivka, Zhelanne, Karlivka and Hrodivka, and with the support of aircraft attempted to force the Ukrainian Defense Forces units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops attempted to advance twice from the direction of Volodymyrivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, one firefight took place in the vicinity of Robotyne.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian invaders launched four attacks, none of them were successful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian army is shelling settlements from its territory and conducting air strikes.

“Our soldiers' active actions continue to degrade the enemy's fighting potential on the front lines and in the rear,” the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,140 Russian invaders over the past day.