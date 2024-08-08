MFA Informs EU's Acting Ambassador On Ukraine's Africa Policy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subkh, informed acting Head of the European Union Representation in Ukraine, Remi Duflot, on the Africa dimension of Ukrainian foreign policy.
This was reported by the MFA press service on Wednesday, August 7, Ukrinform saw.
"The Ukrainian diplomat highlighted Ukraine's vision of the latest developments on the African continent, in particular in the region of western Africa. Maksym Subkh informed the interlocutor about the implementation of the African dimension of Ukraine's foreign policy, and emphasized readiness to increase efforts aimed at ensuring the stability and prosperity of countries across this region," the foreign ministry reported.
The parties separately considered the situation of the Middle East, noting the importance of consolidating the efforts of the international community to achieve regional de-escalation, as well as preventing the ongoing Middle East conflict from developing into a regional confrontation.
Subh and Duflot agreed on further coordination and interaction in order to promote the constructive development of relations with the states of Africa and the Middle East, taking into account common challenges and threats, as well as mechanisms for their neutralization.
Ukraine to assist Malawi with food security – FM Kuleba
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine on August 4 launched his fourth Africa tour. He has already visited Malawi and Zambia.
