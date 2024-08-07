ASEAN UNVEILS PLANS TO ENTER THE METAVERSE: INTRODUCING SOUTHEAST ASIAN TOURISM DESTINATIONS THROUGH ROBLOX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations proudly announces the development of an immersive, integrated metaverse game within Roblox!

JARKATA, INDONESIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) proudly announces the development of an immersive, integrated metaverse game in collaboration with Cosmow, a renowned metaverse game development studio. This groundbreaking initiative is not just a commemoration of ASEAN Day, but it also marks ASEAN's first foray into the metaverse, demonstrating the region's commitment to embracing digital transformation.The“ImaginASEAN” metaverse game is set to be launched worldwide on World Tourism Day, which falls on the 27th of September, highlighting the pivotal role of tourism in fostering cultural exchange, driving economic growth, and nurturing mutual understanding among diverse communities. Players of this Roblox game will not only experience Southeast Asia's vibrant cultural heritage and diverse tourist attractions but also have the chance to win a trip for two to any two Southeast Asian countries.The campaign also partners with Agoda , Southeast Asia based digital travel platform, and AirAsia , the leading airline in Southeast Asia, for the second year, to celebrate the occasion. Players will win a chance to not only learn about but also experience Southeast Asia destination through a trip to desired destinations.This strategic initiative is a testament to ASEAN's steadfast commitment to bolstering tourism and cultural awareness. The“ImaginASEAN” metaverse game stands as a pioneering endeavor, seamlessly integrating tourism promotion with digital gaming, in line with ASEAN's overarching strategy to leverage digital innovation for enhancing tourism activities while positioning Southeast Asia as an attractive single tourism destination.Key Features of the Game1. Interactive Mini-Game: Players will have the opportunity to explore iconic landmarks and cultural aspects of the ten ASEAN Member States within the Roblox platform.2. Cultural Garments: The game will introduce Southeast Asian-themed virtual garments, allowing players to customise their avatars with traditional attire representing each ASEAN Member State, promoting and celebrating the rich diversity of Southeast Asian cultures.3. Clues: Participants can embark on a thrilling scavenger hunt, uncovering fascinating messages about ASEAN and the region's cultural heritage through famous landmarks and scenic locations across Southeast Asia.4. Exclusive Rewards: Finding the hidden objects unlock exclusive in-game rewards and virtual items. Additionally, the top 20 players who finish the hunt the quickest will be entered in a random drawing for a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to Southeast Asia, offering a unique opportunity to experience the region firsthand. There will be a total of three top winners selected:- Top Prize Winner: The winner and a guest will have the opportunity to travel to two ASEAN destinations. The winner will also receive USD $1,200 in AgodaCash to book hotel accommodations and experiences.- Second Prize Winner: The winner and a guest will have the opportunity to travel to two ASEAN destinations. The winner will also receive USD $600 in AgodaCash.- Third Prize Winner: The winner and a guest will have the opportunity to travel to two ASEAN destinations. The winner will also receive USD $200 in AgodaCash.The final terms and conditions for the“ImaginASEAN” game will be released at a later date.Sponsors for ImaginASEANAs ASEAN advances into the next phase of digital engagement with travellers through the upcoming launch of an integrated Roblox game, this milestone is made possible thanks to the support of our key partners and sponsors:AirAsia is a leading Asean brand that has evolved from a pioneering low-cost airline into a dynamic travel and lifestyle platform for the underserved, the believers and the dreamers. With a legacy of more than 20 years built on affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity, AirAsia has connected millions of people across the region and beyond, inspiring dreams and empowering communities. Rooted in Asean, AirAsia continues to champion the region's diversity propelled by its "Dare to Dream" spirit committed to delivering exceptional value, unforgettable experiences, and innovative solutions.Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.ABOUT ASEANThe ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (ASEAN NTOs) have jointly worked to develop and promote ASEAN Member States collectively as a single tourism destination. Come experience the unique diversity, hospitality and beauty you could enjoy. The tagline of“A Destination for Every Dream” embodies the concept of diversity and possibilities in travel in this region.Follow Us:Website:Facebook:Instagram:ABOUT COSMOWCosmow is a gaming advertising solutions provider and top-tier metaverse game development studio, known for creating high-engagement campaigns and immersive experiences within the Roblox platform. For more information, visit .

