Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2024: Uniting Global Africa's Creative And Cultural Industries In Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria, August, 2024- African Export-Import (Afreximbank) (), in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and the of the People's Republic of Algeria, proudly announces the return of the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2024. This groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place from October 16-19, 2024, at SAFEX in Algiers, Algeria. CANEX WKND 2024 seeks to build on the success of previous events, most recently CANEX at IATF2023 that was held in Cairo. Last year's edition brought together delegates from across the continent representing a wide range of creative sectors. The event featured over 21 live performances, 115 industry-leading speakers and experts, 13 masterclass sessions, and an awe-inspiring fashion show. Attendees also enjoyed a high-energy music concert, exciting gastronomical showcases and a vibrant marketplace and exhibition center. CANEX WKND will further develop conversations and provide even more business to business/government opportunities through a 4-day gathering that will be held under the theme: One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World. Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President Intra Africa Trade and Export Development stated,“CANEX WKND 2024 represents a pivotal moment for creative and cultural industries in Global Africa to showcase their talent and thrive. By bringing together diverse talents from across the continent and diaspora, we're not just showcasing creativity; we're not just showcasing creativity; we're building a robust ecosystem that will propel African culture onto the global stage.” Highlights of CANEX WKND 2024 include:

CANEX Music Factory: Hundreds of songwriters and beatmakers will converge at the live recording studios within the heart of the CANEX Exhibition. This year's event will include the launch of an album featuring songs recorded during last year's Music Factory.

CANEX Music Concert: Will take the audience on a rhythmic journey across the continent, featuring some of Africa's most dynamic and groundbreaking artists such as the unstoppable Scorpion Kings, Qing Madi and the soulful Sofia Nzau, just to name a few.

CANEX Fashion Show: This year, we are bringing together 10 of the most innovative and bold designers from across Africa and the Diaspora, all set to unveil their exciting collections at the magnificent Algiers Botanical Gardens.

EXHIBITION: A dynamic business-to-business exhibition area designed for creative brands and organizations, offering exceptional opportunities to sell to international buyers.

GASTRONOMY Showcase: This showcase will be turning up the heat with a special appearance by some of the most celebrated chefs from Africa and the Diaspora. Culinary maestros will bring their stories, expertise, and mouthwatering recipes to life weaving the rich tapestry of African culture into every dish they create. From the vibrant streets of Lagos to the soulful kitchens of the Caribbean and the soothing landscapes of Cape Town, each chef will showcase the diverse flavours that define African cuisine across the globe.

ART EXHIBITION: A stunning visual art installation featuring the works of iconic artists along with emerging talents at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Algiers.

CANEX Book Factory Prize for Publishing in Africa: Celebrating literary excellence from the continent CANEX Shorts Awards Ceremony: Recognizing outstanding achievements of young filmmakers in short-form content creation. Attendance and Registration:

While attendance is free throughout the 4 days, pre-registration is essential. For more information or to register for CANEX WKND 2024, visit and be part of shaping the future of Africa's creative industries. About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together,“the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.