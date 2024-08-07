(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arctic Ice Project research non-profit announced Stephanie Olinger has joined the team as technical director. She brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for climate science action.

Olinger, who holds a Ph.D. in cryospheric geophysics from Harvard University and was a Thompson Postdoctoral Scholar at Stanford University, brings a strong background in geophysical systems to further its environmental mission.

Dr. Stephanie Olinger joins Arctic Ice Project as Technical Director

Continue Reading

"Joining the Arctic Ice Project is an exciting opportunity to apply my expertise in a way that has direct, tangible impacts on climate mitigation," Olinger said. "I am committed to advancing our understanding of Arctic Sea ice and developing innovative solutions to address the urgent challenges of climate change."

In her new role, Olinger is leading research and development initiatives focused on Arctic Sea ice albedo modification. This strategy aims to mitigate climate change by increasing the reflectivity of iceberg surfaces and reduce growing heat absorption.

The Arctic Ice Project works to deploy reflective materials to slow the melting of icebergs and combat global warming. By enhancing ice surface reflectivity, the research aims to reduce heat absorption and contribute to global climate stability.

Olinger's expertise in remotely sensed and in-situ observations, combined with her work in mathematical ice physics models is instrumental in advancing the project's goals.

For more information about the Arctic Ice Project, visit

Subscribe to the AIP newsletter to stay involved at class="dnr">Ryan Horns

9378446043

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#93a0aba2a6a3a1d3f6fef2faffa7e3e1bdf0fcfe" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

SOURCE Arctic Ice Project