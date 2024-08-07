Dr. Stephanie Olinger Joins Arctic Ice Project As Technical Director
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arctic Ice Project research non-profit announced Stephanie Olinger has joined the team as technical director. She brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for climate science action.
Olinger, who holds a Ph.D. in cryospheric geophysics from Harvard University and was a Thompson Postdoctoral Scholar at Stanford University, brings a strong background in geophysical systems to further its environmental mission.
Continue Reading
Dr. Stephanie Olinger joins Arctic Ice Project as Technical Director
"Joining the Arctic Ice Project is an exciting opportunity to apply my expertise in a way that has direct, tangible impacts on climate mitigation," Olinger said. "I am committed to advancing our understanding of Arctic Sea ice and developing innovative solutions to address the urgent challenges of climate change."
In her new role, Olinger is leading research and development initiatives focused on Arctic Sea ice albedo modification. This strategy aims to mitigate climate change by increasing the reflectivity of iceberg surfaces and reduce growing heat absorption.
The Arctic Ice Project works to deploy reflective materials to slow the melting of icebergs and combat global warming. By enhancing ice surface reflectivity, the research aims to reduce heat absorption and contribute to global climate stability.
Olinger's expertise in remotely sensed and in-situ observations, combined with her work in mathematical ice physics models is instrumental in advancing the project's goals.
For more information about the Arctic Ice Project, visit
Subscribe to the AIP newsletter to stay involved at class="dnr">Ryan Horns
9378446043
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#93a0aba2a6a3a1d3f6fef2faffa7e3e1bdf0fcfe" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected
SOURCE Arctic Ice Project
MENAFN07082024003732001241ID1108528361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.