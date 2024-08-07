Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds Empowers Future Jewelers At Annual Computer-Aided Design Jewelry Program For Summer RISE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel MoijuehWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds , a Black-owned and US Veteran-owned global jewelry brand, has successfully concluded the 2024 installment of the Moijey Mine to Finger 3D Jewelry Program as part of the Montgomery County Public Schools' (MCPS) Summer RISE initiative. This three-week program equipped MCPS high school students with skills in the jewelry business, providing valuable knowledge about jewelry and diamonds, managing a diamond business, creating their own pieces, and exploring how to start their own companies.Every summer, participating students have the unique opportunity to use Moijey's state-of-the-art 3D jewelry design software, to create their own custom gemstone jewelry pieces. This hands-on experience is inspired by the themes of the book "My Crystal Powers," authored by Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds' President and CEO, Dan Moijueh. Each student receives a complimentary copy of the book, further igniting their interest in the fascinating world of gemstones and jewelry design. This year, Moijey collaborated with students to create the "Summer Rise” collection to be released by the end of summer.Daniel Moijueh, the visionary behind Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds, states, "Our dedication to the community transcends jewelry sales. We believe that education is the key to empowerment. This annual program is a reflection of our long-term commitment to education and giving back. Through the Moijey Mine to Finger 3D Jewelry Program, we are thrilled to provide students with valuable knowledge about jewelry and diamonds. Our brand's core values center around the jewelry education of youth, which is the“JEY” in Moijey. By focusing on education, we aim to inspire the next generation of jewelers and entrepreneurs."The program's closing ceremony, held at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center on July 25, 2024, was a significant event featuring distinguished guest speakers, including Portia Wu, Secretary of Labor, Maryland State; Ted Xenohristos, Founder and Chief Concept Officer of CAVA; and Cynthia Cifuentes, VP of Brand Communications and Community Engagement of Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Region. Governor of Maryland Wes Moore also delivered compelling keynote addresses.Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds remains at the forefront of promoting education, knowledge, and superior craftsmanship in the jewelry industry. The success of the Moijey Mine to Finger 3D CAD Jewelry Program is a testament to the brand's dedication to positively impacting young learners' lives.To amplify this initiative, the company has established the Mine to Finger 3D CAD Academy, with its first courses set to begin in September 2024. All certificate holders from the Summer RISE Moijey Mine to Finger 3D Jewelry Program are eligible to apply for these advanced courses.For more information about Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds and its initiatives, visit .About Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds:Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds is a globally recognized jewelry brand founded in 2002 by Daniel Moijueh. With locations in Washington D.C., Silver Spring, MD, Ghana, and Nigeria, the company specializes in high-quality fine jewelry, gold medallions, and diamonds. Moijey Fine Jewelry & Diamonds is dedicated to offering exceptional customer service and a unique "mine to finger" experience.About Summer RISE:Summer RISE is an initiative led by the Montgomery County Public Schools' (MCPS) Department of Partnerships, in collaboration with businesses, government agencies, higher education institutions, and nonprofit organizations. This five-week program provides rising MCPS juniors and seniors with career-based learning opportunities during the summer, allowing students to engage in hands-on experiences related to their fields of interest. Learn more about Summer RISE at: .

Clorissa Thomas

Synergy PR Services

...