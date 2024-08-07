70 National Film Awards: Mammootty, Rishab Shetty In Best Actor Race
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 70th National film Awards are expected to be announced this month.
Mammootty, Rishabh Shetty in the Best actor award race
The award ceremony is slated for October and Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty are the frontrunners for the Best Actor award.
Mammootty is a three-time National Film Award winner for Best Actor for his films Rorschach and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is most known for his film Kantara, which was released in 2022.
The movie earned a great deal of accolades and prizes. Shetty, who was previously exclusively known in the Kannada business, rose to prominence across India following Kantara.
Kantara starring Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, and many more. The film was praised by both fans and celebs.
