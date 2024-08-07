Israel Kills 39,653 Civilians In Gaza: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday, that the Israeli forces launched three on the Strip during the past 24 hours, leaving 30 dead and 66 arrived at hospitals. The ministry indicated that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 39,653 dead and 91,535 injured since 7 October 2023.

In response to the occupation attacks, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that it bombed the headquarters of the Israeli occupation in the Netzarim axis with the short-range“Rajum” missile system of 114 mm caliber.

The Brigades announced that it had set up a well-planned ambush for an Israeli armored force, destroying two“Tiger” armored personnel carriers with a suicide bomb and two“Yassin 105” shells. Two“Merkava” tanks were then targeted with a ground bomb and a“Yassin 105” shell on George Street near the Al-Tabi'in Mosque east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam indicated that helicopters had been spotted landing for evacuation, while clashes were still ongoing at this moment.

The Brigades said that“in continuation of the well-planned ambush prepared in advance for the enemy's vehicles on George Street east of Rafah city, Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist“Merkava” tank that had arrived with the rescue force while pulling a destroyed armored personnel carrier from the ambush site.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said that the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip witnessed an“unusual incident” when gunmen fired an“RPG” shell at Israeli army forces. The Authority stated that the incident led to a decision to close the Kerem Shalom crossing.

In a related context, data from the Israeli occupation army indicated that 16 soldiers were injured, including 14 in the Gaza Strip, during the past 24 hours, bringing the announced total to 4,272, since the beginning of the war on Gaza last October.

According to data from the occupation army, 14 soldiers were injured in ground battles in the Gaza Strip, without specifying the locations of the rest. The army's data indicates that 29 soldiers are currently receiving treatment in serious condition, 179 in moderate condition, and 5 in minor condition. According to the data, 689 soldiers and officers have been killed since the beginning of the war on October 7, including 329 in ground battles in the Gaza Strip.