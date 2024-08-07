'Can Happen In India': Salman Khurshid Faces Backlash Over Bangladesh Unrest Remarks, Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Union and leader Salman Khurshid has sparked controversy with his recent comments drawing a parallel between the situation in Bangladesh and potential future scenarios in India. Speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid suggested that the turmoil seen in Bangladesh could also unfold in India.

“Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done,” Khurshid remarked.

"The fact remains that under the surface there is something," he said.

He added,“What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh.”

Khurshid's comments come in the wake of violent anti-government protests in Bangladesh, which resulted in the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests culminated in Hasina fleeing the country and seeking political asylum in New Delhi.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have condemned Khurshid and the Congress party. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Khurshid an“anarchist,” accusing him of attempting to incite unrest in India.

“Congress party says that it stands with the government of India as far as the issue of Bangladesh is concerned because this is not a political issue and no politics should be done. But their leader Salman Khurshid tried to provoke and incite the people of India,” Poonawalla stated.

BJP MP Sambit Patra took the opportunity to criticize Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, linking Khurshid's remarks to Gandhi's foreign visits.

“He said it during a book release. From Congress' side, he warned that protests and arson could break out in India; what happened in Bangladesh could happen in India. So many other leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, were present there and they in a way supported that statement. Rahul Gandhi, whenever he went abroad, used to meet many people secretly and speak against India; now we are getting to know what his intention was,” Patra said.

In response, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was present at the event, attempted to clarify Khurshid's statements.“I cannot explain what Khurshid meant exactly, but the larger message from Bangladesh is about the importance of democracy and free and fair elections,” Tharoor asserted.

