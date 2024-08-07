National Happiness Day 2024: 7 happiest countries in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the seven happiest countries in the world where joy, well-being, and life satisfaction are at their peak. These nations excel in various factors contributing to happiness, from strong social support to high standards of living. Let's explore what makes these countries the happiest

Finland tops list with its exceptional quality of life, excellent education system, strong social support network. The Finnish people benefit from a high level of trust

Denmark is renowned for its well-being and happiness, thanks to a high standard of living, progressive social policies, and a robust welfare system

Switzerland stands out for its high income levels, excellent healthcare, and education systems. The Swiss enjoy a clean environment and a strong sense of security

Iceland's unique charm, high quality of life make it one of the happiest countries. The strong sense of community, coupled with low crime rates and beautiful natural surroundings

The Netherlands boasts a high standard of living, excellent healthcare, and a strong social support system. Dutch people enjoy a good work-life balance

Norway's high income levels, strong social support systems, and beautiful natural landscapes contribute to its high happiness ranking

Sweden's focus on social equality, high-quality healthcare, education helps make it one of the happiest countries. Swedish social welfare system emphasiizes on work-life balance