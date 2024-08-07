Egyptian Space Agency, Planning Ministry Explore Collaboration

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, met with Sherif Sedky, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, to discuss potential areas of cooperation and the impact of the Egyptian-Chinese partnership on the country's space programme.

The meeting focused on leveraging the Egyptian satellite system to monitor plan projects and the use of analytical systems and artificial intelligence technologies to support Egypt's planning system.

Al-Mashat emphasized the ministry's commitment to strengthening relationships between the Egyptian Space Agency and international partners. She said this aims to enhance the country's research capabilities, and remote sensing technologies, and support the Egyptian space programme.

The minister highlighted the significance of achievements resulting from the Egyptian-Chinese partnership, including the establishment of the Satellite Assembly, Integration, and Testing Centre at the Egyptian Space Agency and the successful launch of the EgyptSat-2 satellite last December from China's Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre.

“These developments are crucial for improving the utilization of state resources and supporting Egypt's planning system,” Al-Mashat said.

Sedky reviewed the agency's key outcomes, particularly those related to the production of satellite imagery from EgyptSat-2. He stressed the importance of continued cooperation with China and expanding its scope to launch more satellites that serve Egypt's vision.

The CEO also highlighted the need to enhance collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation to leverage these advanced technologies in supporting Egypt's planning system.

The Egyptian-Chinese partnership in space technology is part of a broader historical relationship between the two countries. Previous agreements between the Ministry of International Cooperation and China resulted in grants totaling approximately $92m for implementing the EgyptSat-2 satellite project and the Satellite Assembly, Integration, and Testing Centre.

While Egyptian-Chinese developmental cooperation began in the 1990s, it has seen significant advancements since 2014. This followed President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's visit to China and the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.