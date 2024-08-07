Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces Intent To Acquire ZEUS Blockchain Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, (OTC: BCDS) is pleased to announce the intent to acquire the equity of ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. through a SAFE Agreement. As part of this process BLAQclouds, Inc. now has a 90-day exclusive period to complete the transaction.



ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. has developed , a Layer 1 Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, premiered with the ZEUS Token. The ZEUS Token has also been integrated as the settlement token for merchants accepting as a payment method. Uniquely the Zeus decentralized chain is integrated with this exciting automated service notifies wallet holders via SMS and email when they receive a Token or NFT deposit. ZEUS is the first application to offer this alert technology on a decentralized chain platform.

ZEUSx.io (coming soon), a multi-chain swap solution, will enable token swapping, farming, staking, liquidity pool creation, and initial farm offerings (IFO). Supported chains are planned to include Ethereum (ETH), BinanceSmart Chain (BNB), Polygon (Matic), BASE, and Avalanche. Complementing is (coming soon), a cross-chain swapping application that allows users to seamlessly swap between chains to acquire their preferred EVM-based tokens.

For more information a comprehensive website with detailed information, available at .

Additionally, the company's own BLAQ Token has been integrated with the DiVinciPay merchant platform, enabling holders to use BLAQ tokens as currency at participating merchants. ZEUS will now implement Web3 functionality on its website, enabling seamless purchases and token delivery to EVM wallets without human intervention.

BLAQclouds has also launched the following cryptocurrency-based websites to better reflect the company's Web3 initiatives:

. BLAQclouds

. BLAQ LP

. BLAQ Token

"We're excited to be working with ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Our goal is to have the latest blockchain-based AI enterprise, we recognize new technologies with exceptional growth is where we should be it is essential to maximize our growth and our future endeavors in creating new technologies," said Marjorie Schaefer CEO of Blaqclouds Inc.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds Inc., is a Nevada publicly traded company specializing in artificial intelligence and innovative blockchain technology solutions. With a commitment to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable AI-powered blockchain solutions, Blaqclouds Inc. continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital age.

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's Twitter (X) account @BlaqcloudsBCDS . In order to better communicate with our shareholders please email us at ... . The Company's website is . The company's information can be verified at . We will provide many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identify from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:

Blaqclouds, Inc.

...