Triple O’S Leans Into The Dog Days Of Summer With New Pup Menu

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow WOW! Triple O's , a division of White Spot Hospitality, unleashes its brand-new Pup Menu on Monday, August 19 featuring special treats for our best canine friends. Adding to the excitement, they'll be giving away 5,000 free Pup“Shakes” and Pup Patties on Monday, August 26 in celebration of“International Dog Day”.

People and pups can now enjoy the great taste of Triple O's together at drive-thru locations across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. The tasty dog-friendly treats are sure to be the“bark” of the town.

The Triple O's Pup Menu features two paw-some items that will make tails wag with joy:



Pup Patty: A 4oz 100% fresh Canadian Beef patty, cooked to perfection with a dash of salt and pepper. Unseasoned patties are available upon request for more sensitive pups. Pup“Shake”: A delightful 4oz cup of real whipped cream, the perfect sweet treat for deserving dogs.

“We know how much Canadians love their four-legged-friends,” said Paul Volk, Director of Operations, and pup parent to Theo, his beloved Keeshond.“These furry pals mean so much to us, and we wanted to create something special that acknowledges the joy they bring into our lives. With International Dog Day just around the corner, we thought this would be the perfect time.”

Celebrate International Dog Day with Triple O's:

To mark the official launch of the brand-new Pup Menu and to celebrate International Dog Day , Triple O's is giving away 5,000 Pup“Shakes” and Pup Patties to the first 100 pup guests at each participating drive-thru location on Monday, August 26 .

How to Get a Free Triple O's Pup“Shake” & Pup Patty:

Be one of the first 100 guests with your dog at a participating Triple O's drive-thru location on Monday, August 26 (visit for full list).Receive a free Pup“Shake” and Pup Patty at your location (one per pup, while supplies last).Share your experience on social media using the hashtag #TripleOsPupMenu for a chance to be featured on Triple O's official channels.

The Pup Menu is available exclusively at Triple O's drive-thru restaurants; pets are not allowed in the dining area (unless they are service or guide dogs). Not valid at White Spot full-service restaurants, BC Ferries, PNE, Royal Alex Hospital, Aldergrove Community Centre, YVR, arenas, or universities. Dietary consideration: Please note the Pup“Shake” contains dairy, and the Pup Patty is seasoned with salt and pepper (though it can be requested unseasoned). The Triple O's Pup Menu is intended as a special treat and not to replace your pet's daily dietary requirements. It should be enjoyed in moderation as some pets are more sensitive than others.

ABOUT TRIPLE O'S | Triple O's Restaurants is a division of White Spot Hospitality, Canada's longest-running restaurant chain founded by Nat Bailey in 1928. The company operates the White Spot brand of 52 family casual full-service dining restaurants in British Columbia, and the Triple O's brand with 65 premium quick service restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, along with 5 mobile Triple O's 'On the Go' food trucks. Triple O's guests can enjoy 100% fresh Canadian Beef burgers served with its iconic pickle on top and delicious Secret Triple“O”TM Sauce, fresh-cut fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. Triple O's restaurants offer a casual and authentic West Coast dining experience at gas stations, freestanding restaurants, sports arenas, university and college campuses, and BC Ferries. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and is one of B.C.'s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | tripleos.ca |

