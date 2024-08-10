We Will Expose Scams, Whether It’S Kumaraswamy, Yediyurappa Or Ashoka: K’Taka CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Chief Siddaramaiah on Saturday stated that the Karnataka would not spare anyone guilty of corruption.

“Whether it is Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP state President BY Vijayendra, former CM BS Yediyurappa or Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, whoever is guilty, action will be initiated against them,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah stated,“They (BJP and JD-S) leaders are harbouring the illusion that if CM Siddaramaiah's image is destroyed and he is finished off politically, it would be a advantage for them. They have numerous scams, we will expose them. I spoke about a few of them on Friday at the convention and will talk about them once I get reports as they are being investigated.”

“We are going to take action against all the guilty no matter who they are and how influential they are,” he said.

He added that to counter the BJP-JD(S) padyatra, the Congress had organised 'Janandolan conventions' to convey to the people that the allegations of the BJP are false.

“They are trying to blacken the face of Siddaramaiah. They are trying to dislodge the government which has come to power with the blessings of the people,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

The CM's statements have assumed importance in the backdrop of the BJP-JD(S) holding a massive convention in Mysuru on Saturday on the concluding day of the eight-day 'Mysuru Chalo' padyatra organised by them seeking his resignation.

When asked about the BJP leaders' declaration that their agitation would continue till his resignation, CM Siddaramaiah stated,“Should I get scared because of this? Should I bend for all this? If they launch protests in the backdrop of false allegations, the people themselves will set aside the agitation. Now we have decided to fight these false allegations both politically and legally.”