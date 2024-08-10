US To Continue Supporting Afghan Refugees In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The United States has appreciated Pakistan's decision on extending the stay of registered Afghan refugees for another year.

Since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees, with a surge in arrivals after the return yo power in 2021.

In 2023, Pakistan launched a crackdown on undocumented refugees, leading to the return of around 600,000 Afghans - a move that prompted protests from Kabul and global human rights campaigners.

With the expiration of the UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration cards in June this year, 1.5 million cardholders faced deportation.

However, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi intervened, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend their stay - a request that Pakistan accepted.

At a subsequent meeting in Islamabad, the Pakistani cabinet agreed to prolong the refugees' stay until June 30, 2025.

At a meeting with Minister of States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam in his office, The development came up for discussion as US Ambassador Donald Blome commended Islamabad's decision.

He thanked the Pakistani government for extending the validity of PoR cards, positive actions taken to address protection concerns and the continued cooperation to facilitate the safe, efficient resettlement of eligible Afghans to the US.

US Embassy spokesman Jonathan Lalley said in a statement Blome reaffirmed his country's commitment to collaborating with Pakistan in supporting both Afghan refugees and the local communities hosting them.

