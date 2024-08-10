No Rolling Blackouts Expected In Ukraine On Saturday - Operator
Date
8/10/2024 5:18:50 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outage schedules are set to be introduced across Ukraine on Saturday, August 10.
That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , the national operator of the country's power grid, Ukrinform reports.
"On August 10, no shutdowns will be applied. Should the situation change, updates on restrictions will be issued," reads the statement posted on Telegram.
Ukrenergo urges Ukrainians to use powerful electrical home appliances from 11:00 to 15:00 to decrease the load on the grid during peak morning and evening hours.
As reported earlier, as of the morning of Friday, August 9, electricity consumption across Ukraine was 2.7% higher than the previous morning.
