Marvel Studios Announced Plans For Phase 4 ,5 Leading To 2024'S Phase 6,With Two New Avengers Movies

The next two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were fully revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, with a few hints about what lies beyond too.

Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

Echo and season 2 of Loki land on Disney Plus in summer 2023, with The Marvels coming to theaters on July 28, 2023.

Ironheart comes to the streaming service in fall 2023, Blade lands in theaters Nov. 3, 2023, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos will arrive on Disney Plus in winter 2023 or 2024.

Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters in May 3, 2024, Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in spring 2024 and Thunderbolts will round out Phase 5 when it lands in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Marvel also gave us the first details about Phase 6 movies, which will include Fantastic Four on Nov. 8, 2024, Avengers: Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on Nov. 7, 2025. It was revealed that Phases 4, 5, and 6 will be collectively known as“The Multiverse Saga,” mirroring Phases 1, 2 and 3's Infinity Saga. It seems like Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain of this era.

