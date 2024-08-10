Tom Cruise Is Planning To Shoot A Film In Space

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The“Mission Impossible” and“The Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman have reportedly reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley for a movie that will be out of this world.

Plans for the stunt-loving to star in such a movie first emerged in 2020 with Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA both involved in the project. Speaking of the Tom Cruise, Langley told the BBC:

The movie pitch included taking a rocket up to the International Space Station.

However, the majority of the will“take place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day,” Langely said, according to BBC News.

Langely - who is the first British woman to run a major American film studio - added she hopes Cruise will be“the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

Cruise and Liman brought this idea to Langley through a Zoom call during the pandemic.

Although the film is still in its early stages, she pointed out the movie industry is attempting to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

