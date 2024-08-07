BEST Robotics Launching 32Nd Season To The Moon And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Described as the force holding together the stars, universe, and galaxies as curvature in the space-time continuum. As the force that explains motion - Gravity.

- Dr. Vernard Henley, President of BEST RoboticsPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gravity has been described as the force that holds together the stars, universe, and galaxies, as a curvature in the space-time continuum and as the force that explains motion. At BEST Robotics, the concept of gravity does not just pull objects together, but also curious minds. At the end of this month, in a competition titled LowG, students and their mentors from across the country will be inexorably drawn to understand, explore and innovate the phenomena we all know as gravity.But what is Low G? 1G force is the normal gravitational pull we experience on earth. Low G is any loading below 1G force. Below 1G we start to feel weightless and above 1G we feel more weight pressure. Low G is also often called zero gravity or microgravity. Having the ability to control gravitational forces would revolutionize transportation. On Earth, anti-gravity flying cars would be a reality, rather than science fiction. In space, the costs associated with space travel would be more accessible and affordable. This technology could lead to new industries and innovations in energy production and transportation.Soon, BEST participants will push the rules of gravity as far as they can in order to fulfill the challenges of this year's LowG Competition. Each team will find its own unique interpretation of LowG challenges. BEST's program asks students to discover solutions to conquering LowG using pathways drawn from space, research and other industries.As Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX states, "I think it's possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary. Space travel and innovations in gravity-related technologies will revolutionize how we travel on Earth."As an innovator in the field of space technology, Musk must contend with the effects of gravity on space travel. Not just how best to escape Earth's gravity, but also how to counteract the effects of Low G on humans. Without gravity, muscle atrophy occurs in astronauts. Creating artificial gravity through inertial force is an area SpaceX is currently exploring. With so much promise and potential to impact humanity, it was just a question of time until BEST leadership would position gravity at the heart of its multifaceted STEM program.“Our examination of gravity and other rules of nature and research in space is a fundamental way to innovate the means we have been using on Earth, among them transportation.” Said the president of BEST Robotics, Vernard Henley, a former UA Little Rock College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics assistant dean.Central to all of BEST's programs is solving problems and acquiring skills to help solve real-world problems humanity faces.“Our participants, continues Dr. Vernard Henley, not only innovate and create new solutions to meet the challenges presented in the competition but also develop expertise that translates to other disciplines. This is what BEST provides its participants”.BEST participants are equipped with tools such as Simulink, sponsored by our partners at MathWorks . For the fifteenth season, the MathWorks team will train participants, teachers and students. We are proud to have partners like MathWork help to shape space exploration and the development of our future leaders.It is this innovative spirit, this need to explore and create, that defines our quest to defy gravity and explore the universe. Central to all of BEST's programs is solving problems and acquiring skills to help solve real-world problems humanity faces. Amazon is a partner of BEST and inspires our students to take education above and beyond to where breakthroughs will innovate and improve our shared humanity and communities. This is what BEST provides its participants. As described by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon:"The solar system can easily support a trillion humans. If we had a trillion humans, we would have a thousand Einsteins and a thousand Mozarts and unlimited, for all practical purposes, resources and solar power. But we must go to space to do that. Gravity is a key challenge we must master to make this future a reality."Witness the phenomenal students and their mentors and teachers as they excel beyond the boundaries of gravity. To attend, participate, and engage in BEST programs throughout the country. Please follow the link to find out more information about BEST Events .BEST Robotics (BEST – Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology), a national non-profit 501(c)3 organization, is celebrating its thirty-two years influencing and inspiring America's youth with its transformative, project-based, experiential and engaging programs. BEST prides itself in helping to change the lives of under-sourced and under-served students through the creation of programs that are economically accessible and inclusive. Challenging the mind and spirit, BEST Robotics aims to excite and motivate students to think bigger and aim higher!

