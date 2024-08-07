Russia reports deploying air, artillery to repel incursion by Ukrainian forces

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia reported deploying air and artillery firepower to repel an armed incursion by Ukrainian forces into the southwestern Kursk region. The Russian Defense stated that Ukrainian "sabotage" units, equipped with tanks and armored vehicles, crossed the border in a raid, prompting Russia to mobilize and aviation units to respond.



The Russian Defense Ministry described the incursion as a significant attempt by Ukrainian forces, which included around 300 troops, 11 tanks, and over 20 armored combat vehicles. The attack began at 08:00 Moscow time (0500 GMT) and was eventually repelled by 18:20 (1520 GMT). The Russian forces used artillery, army aviation, and attack drones to push the Ukrainian units back across the border.



Moscow claimed that the Ukrainian "sabotage group" suffered "significant losses" during the engagement, with Russian forces using drones and air strikes to prevent them from establishing a foothold in Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry released videos purportedly showing Ukrainian tanks being hit from the air, and social media footage suggested Russian warplanes were involved in the operation.



The Russian governor of Kursk reported three fatalities: a woman who was killed during the border incursion and two others who died when their vehicles were struck by separate drone attacks. Several additional people were injured in the day's events.

MENAFN07082024000045015839ID1108526565