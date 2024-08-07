Hamas names Yahya Sinwar as new leader in Gaza after Haniyeh assassination

(MENAFN) Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of the group in Gaza, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. This announcement came late on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in the organization’s leadership. Haniyeh was killed early last Wednesday when a small projectile struck his room in northern Tehran. The attack occurred during his visit to Iran for the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.



The assassination of Haniyeh has sparked severe tensions between Israel and Iran. Iran has explicitly vowed to retaliate for what it views as a breach of its national sovereignty. This promise of retribution has led to a heightened state of alert within Israel, where authorities are bracing for potential Iranian counteractions. The atmosphere in Israel is fraught with anxiety, as the country anticipates possible attacks or other forms of retaliation from Iran in response to the assassination.



The situation is further complicated by the shift in Hamas leadership. With Yahya Sinwar now at the helm, there are concerns about how this change might influence the group's strategies and actions. The assassination and its aftermath reflect a broader pattern of escalating volatility in the region, with the potential for increased conflict.



International observers and stakeholders are closely monitoring the evolving situation, as the region faces a period of heightened tension and uncertainty. The ongoing diplomatic and military maneuvers underscore the precarious nature of the current geopolitical landscape, with significant implications for regional stability.

