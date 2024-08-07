Milestone Alert! Bengaluru's Namma Metro Sets New Record With Over 8.26 Lakh Commuters In Single Day On Aug 6

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's Namma Metro reached an all-time high in ridership, with a staggering 8,26,883 using the service on August 6. This peak surpasses the previous highest single-day count, reflecting the metro's growing popularity as an alternative to the city's notorious traffic congestion.

Recent statistics show a consistent increase in metro ridership. In June, the daily average stood at 7,45,659 commuters, with the highest single-day record of 8,08,071 set on June 19. The total number of metro users for June was 2,22,63,299, generating a revenue of ₹58.23 crore. Notably, June 3 saw the peak daily revenue of ₹2,51,47,872.

Looking ahead, the daily number of metro passengers is expected to rise significantly. The introduction of the Yellow Line by the end of this year is projected to boost daily ridership from 7.45 lakh to 10 lakh. This new line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is anticipated to serve around 4 lakh passengers daily, with an initial estimate of 2 lakh commuters. Key locations along this route, including Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silkboard Junction, and Electronic City, are expected to benefit significantly, particularly tech professionals.

In addition to the Yellow Line, a driverless train from China is currently undergoing testing on this route. Future expansions include the Pink Line, linking Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, scheduled to begin operations by March 2025, and the Blue Line, connecting to Kempegowda International Airport, set to start by April 2026. These additions are anticipated to push the total number of metro passengers beyond 20 lakh, further enhancing Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure.