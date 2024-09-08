Two Dead, Four Injured As Russia Drops Two Glide Bombs On Sumy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops hit the city of Sumy with two KAB guided aerial bombs.
That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Sumy community: the Russians launched two KAB bombs, as a result of which two civilians were killed and four more, including two children, were injured," the statement reads.
The enemy also launched a missile attack on the Sumy community, the administration added.
In total, at night and in the morning, the Russians launched seven artillery strikes targeting the border areas and settlements in Sumy region, where 25 explosions were recorded. In addition to the Sumy community, the Myropil, Mykolaiv, Esman, Svesa, and Berezivka communities also came under fire.
The enemy attacked the border areas using glide bombs and mortars.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 8, around 04:00, the Russians launched an airstrike on a Sumy suburb. Two people died, four more were injured, among them two children – a 2-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.
A household was destroyed and another 20 were damaged.
