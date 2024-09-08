Travelling From Delhi? Air India Announces New Closure Time For Check-Ins

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) From September 10, check-in counters for international from Delhi will close 75 minutes prior to scheduled departure time, Air India announced.

Previously, the counter would close 60 minutes before departure. This has been revised to allow "ample time for check-in procedures and security clearance even during busy periods," the airline said in a post on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Air India added that this adjustment "ensures a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all." The Indian airline sought the cooperation of passengers to arrive at the airport in advance of the new closure time.

India-Dubai is one of the busiest air corridors as the UAE is home to the highest number of Indian diaspora, accounting for more than one-third of the UAE's population.

In addition, Dubai is one of the most popular destinations among the Indian tourists. According to Dubai Economy and Tourism figures, India was the top destination for tourists coming to Dubai in the first 10 months of 2023, reaching over 1.99 million.

Those returning from Delhi to UAE must take note of the new closure time, and plan their schedule accordingly, so as to reach the airport on time.

ALSO READ:

UAE-India flights: Special fares for 4 months announced for Etihad's A380 trips

UAE: Saudi airline flynas announces direct flights from 3 cities; fares as low as Dh239

Vistara to discontinue bookings from September 3 as merger with Air India set to begin