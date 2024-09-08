Russia Could Use Iranian Missiles To Attacks Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure In Fall, Winter - Think Tank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to analysts with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia may use Iranian Fath-360 missiles to attack energy, civil, and military infrastructure of Ukraine later this fall and throughout winter.

That's according to think tank's latest report , Ukrinform saw.

Media recently claimed Iran had just delivered to Russia over 200 Fateh-360 short-range ballistic missiles. The Times, citing sources, wrote that a Russian ship delivered Fateh-360 missiles to an unknown in the Caspian Sea on September 4.

"US and European officials recently confirmed that Iran began supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, and ISW assessed that Russian forces will likely use the Iranian-supplied missiles to target Ukrainian energy, military, and civilian infrastructure over the coming fall and winter," the report says.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among U.S. and European officials, wrote that Iran had supplied its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. The publication notes that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles would give Moscow another powerful military tool to use in the war against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia, noting that, if confirmed, such handover would have a“devastating” effect on bilateral relations.