Watch: 'Welcome To Dubai' Glows On Massive Lawn, Visible From Flights Landing At DXB

A 'Welcome to Dubai' message glowing from 360,000 square metres of manicured lawns is among the first sights visitors to Dubai will see as they land at the airport. The Dubai Municipality (DM) said the Dh26-million project at the intersection of the Airport and Mohammed bin Zayed roads is now complete.

Photos and videos released by the civic body on Sunday show the message in Arabic and English emblazoned in the middle of the massive landscaping project. The green space is one of the largest beautification projects in the emirate.

It features decorative elements such as coloured gravel that can be seen during the day and innovative lighting that makes the welcome message glow at night.

The project features a modern and sustainable design. As part of the artwork, 50,000 plants and shrubs were installed alongside various species of vegetation. These were carefully selected to add to the aesthetic appeal of the landscape.

Innovative plant fences were developed to add to the vibrancy and beauty of the design. A modern irrigation system maintains the greenery while optimising water efficiency to balance urban development and sustainability.

More greenery

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of DM said the project was developed in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world's best city to live in.

"This is one of many Dubai Municipality projects being implemented to enhance the city's attractiveness through landscaping that successfully balances urban development with environmental sustainability," he said. "We will continue to develop similar spaces throughout the Emirate to increase vegetation cover and create aesthetic features that contribute to Dubai's unique appeal as a global tourist destination."

Last year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched the emirate's 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to increase its green spaces by 105 per cent. As part of this, DM plans to implement more greening projects. Several green corridors will be established to link service areas, residential areas, and workplaces.

In March this year, the civic body beautified the intersection at Al Meydan and Al Khail Street with an artwork spanning 300,00 square meters inspired by hoof prints, complete with grass, flowers and Chorisia trees. It was the first time these trees were planted in the emirate.

Last year, DM also completed unique green artworks on four roundabouts in the Al Raqa, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Khawaneej areas inspired by local heritage and landmarks. It also upgraded the iconic Clock Tower roundabout to include new floors and a state-of-the-art water fountain combined with 3D lighting systems.

