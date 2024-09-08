Shapps Calls On UK Gov't To Lift Restrictions On Ukraine's Use Of Storm Shadows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former British Defense Grant Shapps called on the current British headed by Keir Starmer to lift restrictions imposed on Ukraine regarding the use of Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia.

Shapps wrote about this in an op-ed for The Sunday Times , Ukrinform reports.

He recalled that, despite authorization to hit targets in Crimea, the British government remains wary of allowing Ukraine to hit the very sources of missile strikes and bombardments, that is, Russia's air bases.

According to the former defense chief, it is time to stop asking President Zelensky's brave population to fight with their hands tied behind their backs.

Instead, Shapps emphasizes, Britain should issue a direct warning to Putin, telling him the UK will contribute to the rest of the world allowing Ukraine to destroy missile launchers at their bases wherever they are inside Russia should he continue to kill Ukrainian Ukrainians.

In his opinion, now is the time realize that the developments in Ukraine concern not only this country and apply to the international community as well as this is about protecting the way of life.

Also, he called on other countries to allow Ukraine to use their long-range weapons against targets on Russian soil. He believes the UK should authorize the use of Storm Shadow missiles and invite the French, the Americans, and even more reserved German partners to join the initiative, putting forward a simple ultimatum to Vladimir Putin: stop your attacks on Ukraine, or partners will endorse Ukraine's response, the former British defense minister says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine needs permission to use long-range weapons against military targets inside Russia from four countries – the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.