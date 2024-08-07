Bolivia Taps Gold And Lithium For Crypto Assets Amid Dollar Shortage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Facing a U.S. dollar shortage, President Luis Arce of Bolivia announced the launch of assets.



These are backed by abundant natural resources like gold, lithium, and other technological metals.



Celebrating the 199th anniversary of Bolivia's independence at the Casa de la Libertad in Sucre, Arce addressed the legislative assembly.



He detailed these innovative measures aimed at rejuvenating the economy.



Arce stressed that adopting digital platforms and payment systems would counteract economic hardships.



These systems enhance foreign currency flow into Bolivia and broaden international transaction capabilities.



He introduced crypto assets such as Alloy (aUSDT) by Theater, backed by precious and technological metals.







This initiative aims to reduce dependence on physical dollars and strengthen Bolivia's financial and commercial sectors.



Additionally, a new digital payment gateway was introduced, offering a secure and efficient transaction management system.



Earlier in June, the Central Bank of Bolivia facilitated electronic payment instruments for trading virtual assets.



These developments equip the populace with vital tools for boosting trade and finance, adapting to new global market realities.



This effort is part of a broader strategy to modernize Bolivia's financial system and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.



The government seeks to mitigate the current economic crisis and establish Bolivia as a leader in innovative financial technologies.



By leveraging its natural resources for backing crypto assets, Bolivia is pioneering in the financial technology realm.

Background

Only one month ago, Bolivia has lifted its ban on cryptocurrency use to address a severe shortage of U.S. dollars.



President Luis Arce emphasized the importance of demonstrating the benefits of cryptocurrencies in Bolivia.



Globally, nations are shifting away from the dollar. However, Bolivia still relies on it, even as other countries discard it. Arce highlighted this contradiction in an AFP interview.



Bolivia, home to 12.5 million people, mostly indigenous, faces an economic crisis. Declining gas production, a key foreign currency source, has triggered this downturn.







