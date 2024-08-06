Tourist Trade Rules Released: J&K Govt Hikes Fees For Tourism Industry

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released the draft tourists trade rules in which the rates for registration, renewal of registration of hotels, homestays, houseboats and other hospitality sector related entities have been mentioned.

As per the draft, for a hotel or resort of A category five star deluxe , the owner is subjected to pay a sum of Rs 2 lakh for two years to the for the renewal of the property.

Similarly for A Category five star, A Category four star, A Category three star, A Category two star

and A Category one star, the owner has to pay Rs 150000, Rs130000, Rs100000, Rs 50000, and Rs 30000 respectively for two years.

As per the draft, the owner of guest house, camp hotel, restaurant, Dhaba and tea stall will have to pay Rs 20,000, Rs20,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs2,000 for two years.

The rates for registration, renewal of registration houseboats falling in the deluxe category have been decided at Rs 50,000 for two years.

The owner of houseboats falling in categories A Category, B Category, C Category and D Category will have to pay Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively to the government as a fee for renewal of registration.

The draft said the renewal of registration fee for Golden Category homestay and Silver Category homestay has been suggested as Rs 4000 and Rs 2000, respectively.

The fee for renewal of registration of a travel/ excursion agent/ adventure tour operator has been suggested Rs 30,000 while as the same for guides, bathing boat owner, motor boat owner, photographer, taxi boat is Rs 10,000, Rs10,000, Rs10000, Rs10,000,

and Rs 5000 respectively.

For camping agent, camping equipment vendor, ponnywala and seldgewala, the renewal of registration fee as per the draft is Rs5000, Rs5000, Rs1000 and Rs1000, respectively.

The houseboat owners have opposed the draft guidelines saying the hike in renewal registration fees is 'unbearable' for them.“We have already counted days of work. Further, a houseboat requires a huge sum for maintenance. So, we appeal to the government to consider our pleas and revoke this hike in renewal of registration fees,” said Yaqoob Dhanoo, former General Secretary of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association .

