More Than 230 FPV Drones Delivered To Inhulets Brigade From Luhansk Region

Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor and Head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration Andriy Yurchenko handed over 237 FPV drones to the from the Inhulets Brigade.

"The military from the 60th separate mechanized Inhulets brigade, which is performing combat missions in the country's east, received 237 FPV drones," Lysohor said in a post on Telegram .

According to him, the military most often requests quadcopters. Drones help to target the enemy's forces and equipment, but at the same time, they are consumable. Therefore, the drone needs to be constantly replenished.

As Ukrinform reported, the Khmelnytskyi community handed over six DJI Matrice 30T quadcopters and a vehicle worth UAH 1.3 million to the Defense Forces.