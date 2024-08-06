Bangladesh President Dissolves Parliament, Ending Sheikh Hasina's Era Amid Protests
On Tuesday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin of Bangladesh
dissolved the parliament, marking the end of ex-Premier Sheikh
Hasina's tenure, Azernews reports citing Anadolu
Agency.
This decision follows weeks of protests over government job
quotas that prompted Hasina to seek refuge in India.
The current parliament was established following the contentious
national elections held on January 7, which were boycotted by major
opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party
(BNP) and its ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.
In a statement, the presidency noted that the dissolution was
made after consultations with the chiefs of the armed forces,
political leaders, civil society representatives, and leaders of
the student-led protest movement. The students had issued a 24-hour
ultimatum for the parliament's dissolution and the formation of an
interim government.
Additionally, the statement confirmed the release of Khaleda
Zia, the prominent opposition leader and BNP head. The 78-year-old,
who served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on two occasions, had
been serving a 17-year prison sentence for corruption, imposed in
2018.
