CROSSING THE DESERT By Payam Zamani Reaches USA TODAY Bestseller Status

A Personal Memoir Detailing a Harrowing Escape from Religious Persecution as a Baha'i in Iran and Exploring Spiritual Capitalism, Resonating with Readers Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- " CROSSING THE DESERT: The Power of Embracing Life's Difficult Journeys" (June 18, 2024; BenBella Books) by Payam Zamani has made its way onto the USA TODAY Bestseller list. The memoir recounts Zamani's harrowing escape from religious persecution as a Baha'i in Iran and his journey to finding a new life in the United States. It explores spiritual capitalism, weaving together his business experiences with his commitment to values and the well-being of others.

USA TODAY Bestseller CROSSING THE DESERT: A Harrowing Escape from Religious Persecution in Iran to Spiritual Capitalism

"Crossing the Desert" book cover

Payam Zamani, author of "Crossing the Desert," at a book reading event at Book Passage in the Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA - June 2024.

As his debut book, "CROSSING THE DESERT" showcases Zamani's reflections as an entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and founder of One Planet Group . Through this memoir, he shares the lessons he's learned from his challenges and achievements, aiming to inspire others. In his own words, "I hope to show how every one of us can learn from the challenges we face and then act-as individuals, as communities, as companies, as countries, as part of humanity itself-in order to help make life better for us all." The book serves as a gentle call to action, encouraging readers to embrace their journeys and contribute positively to the world.

The initial nine-city book tour began at One Planet Group's headquarters in Walnut Creek, CA, with a release party in Los Angeles . Home to the largest Iranian community in the diaspora, Los Angeles was an ideal setting, reflecting the shared stories of many immigrants. The city's diverse community underscored the memoir's deep cultural and historical relevance, emphasizing themes of resilience, hope, and unity. The tour continued through San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Sterling, New York, Toronto, and Washington DC, each city providing a unique and welcoming experience.

In addition to its USA TODAY Bestseller status, "CROSSING THE DESERT" has also been featured on the Publishers Weekly Bestseller and Publisher Marketplace Bestseller lists. The book has garnered enthusiastic endorsements from notable figures:



Rainn Wilson , actor and New York Times bestselling author and philanthropist, described it as "a page-turning, big-hearted memoir that is both harrowing and full of hope. Payam's story is jaw-dropping and thought-provoking."

Zhang Xin , co-founder & former CEO of SOHO China and Founder & CEO of Closer Media, noted it as "a profound testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of faith."

Lauren Bush Lauren , founder and CEO of FEED, called Zamani "an inspiration to anyone looking to make the world a better place."

Julie Wainwright , founder & former CEO of The RealReal and Founder & CEO of Ahara, praised Zamani's approach to integrating capitalism with spirituality. Stephen

DeBerry , managing partner at BRONZE, described the memoir as "essential reading," offering valuable insights into societal challenges and reasons for hope.

Zamani is preparing for another tour in the Fall. More details and updates will be available on the book's website at crossingthedesertbook .

ABOUT PAYAM ZAMANI

Payam Zamani is an entrepreneur, investor, and the founder of One Planet Group , and the author of National bestselling book, Crossing the Desert: The Power of Embracing Life's Difficult Journeys . Zamani was forced to flee Iran at the age of 16 due to his religious beliefs as a Baha'i. He and his brother founded AutoWeb , one of the first online car marketplaces, achieving a record-breaking IPO. Under the One Planet Group umbrella, Zamani currently owns multiple technology and media businesses, has invested in more than 50 companies, and is striving to redefine capitalism in an attempt to elevate business to serve humanity. Additionally, he founded the One Planet Summit , promoting global ethical business practices, exemplifying his commitment to spiritual capitalism. Zamani together with his wife Gouya have two daughters and are dedicated activists, actively promoting the empowerment of women and girls and racial unity through their foundation, One Planet One People .

ABOUT CROSSING THE DESERT

In the summer of 1987, Payam Zamani fled Iran as a member of the Baha'i Faith, escaping years of religious persecution. He endured a harrowing five-day trek through the Emptiness Desert (Dasht-e Lut) to reach safety in Pakistan. Twelve years later, Payam and his brother achieved a $1.2 billion valuation for a company they had founded in the early 90s, the experience of taking their company public revealed the soulless nature of modern capitalism. In 2015, Payam founded One Planet Group, merging his business acumen with his spiritual beliefs, focusing on creating a company that can also contribute to the betterment of the world. "Crossing the Desert" offers an intimate look at the importance of the paths we choose, the values we hold, and how these can shape us financially and spiritually. Payam's story is a timely reminder of the power of enduring life's toughest journeys to achieve a brighter future for all.

