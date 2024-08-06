Odoo Middle East Announces Strategic Partnership With Hotdesk Technologies Middle East

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Odoo, an open-source ERP system, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the coworking marketplace Hotdesk to enhance growth for small and medium businesses by leveraging Odoo's robust ERP solutions and Hotdesk's flexible workspace offerings.

Odoo Middle East, an ERP provider has officially partnered with Hotdesk, a premier provider of flexible workspace.

The brings together their expertise and resources to drive digital transformation and foster innovation across industries. The announcement formalizes the collaboration between Hotdesk Technologies Middle East HQ and Odoo Middle East to facilitate Hotdesk's flexible workspace solutions with access to over 2,500 businesses, 650 coworking spaces, and over 200,000 users in the region.

This partnership offers Hotdesk users numerous technical and commercial benefits related to digital transformation, providing a significant advantage for dynamic workspace enthusiasts and businesses of all sizes. Odoo will regularly provide Hotdesk users with free industry-specific workshops, both in-person and online, as part of an aligned expertise exchange plan. Additionally, interested businesses can benefit from a free trial of Odoo's software services.

Together, Odoo and Hotdesk will drive a tour of industry-specific workshops that will be hosted in multiple countries, hosted in different coworking spaces via Hotdesk that gather and foster the local SME communities, along with special events in the HQs of both Odoo and Hotdesk.

“This collaboration represents a crucial step in integrating advanced enterprise resource planning with versatile work environments. By aligning our services, both Odoo and Hotdesk would be able to offer more dynamic and responsive solutions and allow SMEs to increase revenue, cut costs, innovate, and enhance their business as a whole”, says Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DMCC.

“One of the key topics of the current start-up scene is: how do you run lean, efficient operations? That's what the Hotdesk x Odoo partnership is built around - our common mission of enabling startups and SMEs to scale lean with technology that optimizes and digitizes businesses from end-to-end,” says Mohamed Khaled, CEO of Hotdesk.