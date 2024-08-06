Unlocking The Power Of Responsible AI: Velocity 360 USA Training Launches ISO/IEC 42001 Artificial Intelligence Courses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- M. Todd Crowder, CEOST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a leader in professional development and auditor certification training, is thrilled to announce the launch of its specialized course: Navigating the Future of Artificial Intelligence with the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Artificial Intelligence Management System. This dynamic program equips professionals to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve AI management systems, ensuring responsible and ethical AI practices."The transformative power of AI is undeniable, but responsible governance is paramount," said M. Todd Crowder, CEO of Velocity 360 USA Training. "Our ISO/IEC 42001 Artificial Intelligence course portfolio empowers individuals and organizations to harness AI's potential while mitigating risks and upholding ethical standards."This comprehensive course delves into the international standard for AI governance, covering:.Establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AI Management System (AIMS).Key principles of responsible AI development and use.Risk assessment and mitigation strategies specific to AI.Ethical considerations and compliance with relevant regulationsThe courses are designed for AI professionals, risk managers, quality assurance specialists, and business leaders seeking to ensure their organizations are at the forefront of ethical and responsible AI adoption.Why This Course Matters:.Stay Ahead of the Curve: As AI becomes increasingly integrated into various industries, organizations need a robust framework to manage its development and deployment responsibly. The ISO/IEC 42001 standard provides that framework, and this course gives you the expertise to implement it effectively..Mitigate Risks: AI systems can introduce new and complex risks. This course teaches you how to identify, assess, and mitigate these risks, protecting your organization and its stakeholders..Build Trust: Demonstrate your commitment to ethical and transparent AI practices, fostering trust among customers, employees, and the wider community..Drive Innovation: By establishing a strong AI governance foundation, you can confidently explore new AI applications and drive innovation within your organization.Course Features:.Self-Paced Online Learning: Learn at your own convenience, anytime, anywhere..Amazing AI Knowledge: Benefit from industry-leading course content to achieve AI expertise in international AI Management Systems..Globally Recognized Certification: Earn an Exemplar Global Certified Certificate of Competence upon successful completion.Enroll Today!Embrace the future of AI with confidence. Visit to learn more and enroll in the ISO/IEC 42001 course today.About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training courses across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.Velocity 360 USA Training was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. We have a team of experienced and qualified course developers passionate about helping our customers achieve their ISO Management System training goals with our V360 Training on Demand online training platform.The global online training market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%.The USA is the largest market for online training, with a projected market size of $74.8 billion in 2023. Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in the three largest market segments:.The largest segment of the USA online training market is corporate training, which is expected to reach $47.2 billion in 2023..The education sector is also a major driver of the USA online training market, with a projected market size of $20.8 billion in 2023..The government sector is another important market for online training, with a projected market size of $6.8 billion in 2023.Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including; Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.For more information, please visit

