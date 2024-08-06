Former Czech Soldier Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison For Looting In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court in the Czech Republic has sentenced former soldier Filip Siman to seven years in prison for looting during war operations in Ukraine.

That is according to Prague International , Ukrinform reports.

The court found Siman guilty of committing robberies in the area of military operations in Ukraine.

Prosecutor Martin Bily reported that the verdict in the Siman case was the first sentence for such a crime in connection with the war in Ukraine. The verdict is not binding.

Siman, 27, said in his defense that he went to help Ukraine because his ancestors came from that country and argued that he took things from Ukrainian homes on the orders of his superiors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Czech prosecutor's office demanded ten years of strict regime prison for Siman for looting during the hostilities in Ukraine.

Siman previously spent two years as a professional soldier in the Czech army. He joined the Ukrainian volunteer battalion Carpathian Sich at the end of March 2022 without getting permission from the Czech president.

Photo: CTK/Katerina Sulova