NEW APP OFFERS SAFER WAY TO PLAY SENIOR ASSASSIN

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleepy Bee Interactive is excited to announce the launch of its mobile app“Parabellum-the-Game ,” which offers players a new and safer way to enjoy Senior Assassin. Designed using feedback from players, communities, and first responders, Parabellum incorporates automatic host options and enhanced safety and customization features allowing players to create and play games with safety in mind.Senior Assassin, a game where players are assigned targets to eliminate until only one player or team remains, has been the subject of controversy recently due to unsafe activities resulting in property damage, injury, and the cancellation of multiple games. Students have played while driving, or during late night hours, putting themselves and others at risk.Built with privacy and safety in mind, Parabellum offers:-Speed Limits | Disabling eliminations if players are driving;-Game Zones | Disabling eliminations within or outside user defined boundaries; and-Schedules | Limiting games to certain days or times and concealing player locations when off-schedule.“We're excited to bring this new app to everyone who enjoys the game, especially our graduating seniors,” state the founders of Sleepy Bee, whose daughter's senior assassin game was banned in 2019 due to safety concerns.“Our goal is to provide a platform that encourages students to continue connecting with each other, but in a safer way.” They continue,“Our youngest will be a senior soon, and we would hate for them to miss what has become a tradition for many high schools.”The launch of Parabellum-the-Game marks a milestone for Sleepy Bee Interactive as it is their inaugural app. Based in Montgomery County, Maryland the company was founded in 2023 as a small independent studio making app-assisted interactive games. The company is dedicated to data privacy and strives to make games accessible to everyone who wants to play.For more information, visit Sleepy Bee online at sleepybeeinteractive .

