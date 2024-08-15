Zelensky Tables In Rada Bill On Status Of Military Personnel Fighting On Russian Soil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law laying down for the military participating in combat missions on Russian territory all bonuses and preferences to which other servicepersons are entitled who are deployed in the warzone.

That's according to a memo to the bill on amendments to the law on social and protection of servicemen and their families (No. 11483 ), posted on the parliament website.

The memo reads that the implementation of the law will require no additional budget expenditures. The law applies to military personnel on missions outside Ukraine, including on the territory of the aggressor state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky appealed to the Verkhovna Rada to consider the defense legislative package, in particular, the introduction of amendments to the rules on payments to military personnel participating in operations in Russia's Kursk region.