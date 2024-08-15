Ukraine's Star Fencer Kharlan Auctions Off Olympic Saber Raising UAH 10M For Army
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two-time Olympic fencing champion Olha Kharlan raised UAH 10 million for the armed forces of Ukraine by raffling off a saber she used to deliver a win at the Paris 2024 Games.
"Thank you, Olha, for such a valuable artifact. This saber has already brought one victory and its price will soon bring victories on the battlefield," the foundation noted.
All funds from the sale will be directed to the purchase of Shablia unmanned turrets for infantry.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Olha Kharlan made history as Ukraine's most decorated Olympic athlete, sealing gold as part of the saber fencing team at the Paris 2024 Games.
For the 33-year-old athlete, the team gold was the second medal won in Paris, after a bronze in individual competitions.
