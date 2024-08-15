Akkuyu NPP To Contribute Energy Supply Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following the announcement by the Ministry of energy and Natural
Resources that Turkiye's nuclear power target is 7.2 GW by 2035 and
20 GW by 2050, all eyes have turned to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power
Plant. Cihad Terzioğlu, Vice President of the Independent
Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD), stated that
nuclear energy and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power plant (NPP) will make
significant contributions to energy supply security.
He noted that the plant, with its first unit nearing completion,
will advance Turkiye in various areas, from energy diversity to
mitigating the effects of climate change, and added that he
believes that nuclear power plants established in Turkiye,
especially Akkuyu NPP, will contribute to reversing brain drain as
well as provide economic and technological gains.
The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources announcement has
shifted focus to Akkuyu NPP, which experts describe as a "turning
point in Turkiye's energy journey." This initiative is the first
step toward long-term goals, with additional reactors planned for
Sinop and Thrace, and the development of small modular reactors
(SMRs) expected to add around 5 GW. Terzioğlu highlighted that the
rapidly progressing first unit of the plant will offer significant
advantages to Turkiye, stating, "Considering the energy bill within
the current account deficit, Akkuyu NPP, which will meet
approximately 10 percent of our electricity needs, is of great
economic importance. Beyond these benefits, I believe the nuclear
energy sector will also significantly contribute to Turkiye's
technological advancements."
Terzioğlu also discussed the potential for a reverse brain
drain.
"Nuclear energy technology will boost sectors such as medicine,
chemistry, and machinery. This contribution will be sustainable
with a growing qualified workforce and job creation thanks to
nuclear technology. With many nuclear energy and physics engineers
considering opportunities abroad, Turkiye could see a reverse brain
drain due to nuclear energy plants. The introduction of nuclear
energy technology with Akkuyu will also diversify our energy
supply.
Given the increasing need for clean energy due to the eventual
decommissioning of fossil fuel power plants and carbon regulation
mechanisms, Akkuyu and a total nuclear energy capacity of 10-15 GW
will be crucial for Turkiye's energy security and climate goals.
Turkiye, adhering to its National Energy and Mining Policy since
2016, emphasizes localization while ensuring energy supply
security. The development of factories, production lines, and
sub-industries for wind and solar technologies from renewable
energy sources exemplifies this approach.
We will also experience the positive impacts of the nuclear
power plant in this regard. This technology, involving tens of
thousands of pieces of equipment and numerous services in the
supply chain, will create its ecosystem. This ecosystem will span
from manufacturing and sub-industries to engineering and
administrative services. Companies and institutions gaining
experience in this ecosystem will also be positioned to provide
services to nuclear power plants abroad, potentially boosting our
export power. Additionally, nuclear energy technology will advance
developments in electric vehicles, storage, and hydrogen
technologies, which will become more prominent in the future."
"SMR technology has reached the commercialization stage,"
Terzioğlu added.
"Small modular reactor (SMR) technology, which follows
conventional nuclear energy methods, has reached commercialization.
I anticipate it will be favored in the coming years due to its easy
installation, decommissioning, and advantages in waste and fuel
processes. I believe the heavy industry will be particularly
interested in SMR solutions ranging from 30 MW to 300 MW. It is
crucial to develop financing opportunities to accelerate SMR
technology investments and ensure it is included in global
incentive mechanisms for combating climate change."
Altuğ Karataş, a Board Member of the Energy Efficiency
Association, stated that the experience Turkiye gains from building
nuclear power plants will provide a significant advantage in
developing small modular reactors (SMRs). He noted that the world
is rapidly advancing in the field of SMRs, which are poised to
become a new source of production in the transition to carbon-free
energy.
"This new market, driven by key players such as Rosatom, the
Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation that constructed Akkuyu
NPP, has the potential to accelerate the shift to a new production
model in the energy sector. This can be achieved through the
legislative infrastructure and ecosystem development that countries
will implement. The production experience Turkiye acquires from
constructing nuclear power plants will also be a major asset in the
transition to SMRs."
Karataş emphasized that Turkiye needs to move away from
emission-generating energy sources to meet its 2053 carbon
neutrality target while ensuring energy supply security. He
suggested that nuclear energy is one of the best solutions to
address these needs. Karataş pointed out that Turkiye is preparing
to join the ranks of countries like Russia, France, and the USA in
utilizing nuclear energy. He added:
"One of the key decisions from the COP28 summit and Europe's
decision to consider nuclear as a clean fuel for the transition
period last year has led to increased investments in nuclear
energy. Turkiye is also positioning itself among these nations with
its first power plant. With Akkuyu NPP, Turkiye is not only making
a significant first step but is also developing its nuclear
sub-industry by exploring different areas within the sector. The
assurance of energy supply from a carbon-neutral fuel with growing
production will attract investors to Turkiye, especially as carbon
taxes increase production costs and accelerate the search for
carbon-free energy. In this context, Akkuyu NPP will be a major
step and a turning point for Turkiye in its pursuit of carbon-free
energy."
Karataş further stated that developing its nuclear sub-industry
and standards will provide Turkiye with numerous advantages and
enable it to become a service and product exporter in the nuclear
energy sector. He noted, "Nuclear power plant standards are among
the strictest in the world in terms of safety, and not every
manufacturer can meet these standards. With the agreement made for
Akkuyu NPP, Turkiye will achieve a 20% localization rate, and with
the second power plant, this rate will rise to 40%. Turkiye is
currently building the sub-industry needed to meet these standards
with its production capacity. The experience gained from Akkuyu
NPP, combined with the second and third power plants, will create
opportunities for service and product export in nuclear power
plants being built globally and foster a new ecosystem for the
Turkish industry. Moreover, the increase in skilled and qualified
human resources trained in the nuclear field will generate new
employment opportunities," he said.
Karataş highlighted that energy consumption will continue to
grow in Turkiye, both in industry and households. He said that with
the rise in renewable energy investments, nuclear energy will play
a crucial role in addressing the supply security imbalance.
Additionally, in the event of global energy crises that could
eliminate the possibility of energy imports, nuclear energy stands
out as a vital alternative for energy supply security. Turkiye aims
to meet 10 percent of its electricity production with Akkuyu NPP,
which will help mitigate risks by diversifying its energy supply.
Therefore, energy diversity is a state policy for Turkiye. The need
for carbon-free energy, driven by the European Green Deal and the
Paris Climate Agreement, underscores the importance of Turkiye's
nuclear energy goals."
