Akkuyu NPP To Contribute Energy Supply Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the announcement by the of and Natural Resources that Turkiye's nuclear power target is 7.2 GW by 2035 and 20 GW by 2050, all eyes have turned to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Cihad Terzioğlu, Vice President of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD), stated that nuclear energy and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power (NPP) will make significant contributions to energy security.

He noted that the plant, with its first unit nearing completion, will advance Turkiye in various areas, from energy diversity to mitigating the effects of climate change, and added that he believes that nuclear power plants established in Turkiye, especially Akkuyu NPP, will contribute to reversing brain drain as well as provide economic and technological gains.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources announcement has shifted focus to Akkuyu NPP, which experts describe as a "turning point in Turkiye's energy journey." This initiative is the first step toward long-term goals, with additional reactors planned for Sinop and Thrace, and the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) expected to add around 5 GW. Terzioğlu highlighted that the rapidly progressing first unit of the plant will offer significant advantages to Turkiye, stating, "Considering the energy bill within the current account deficit, Akkuyu NPP, which will meet approximately 10 percent of our electricity needs, is of great economic importance. Beyond these benefits, I believe the nuclear energy sector will also significantly contribute to Turkiye's technological advancements."

Terzioğlu also discussed the potential for a reverse brain drain.

"Nuclear energy technology will boost sectors such as medicine, chemistry, and machinery. This contribution will be sustainable with a growing qualified workforce and job creation thanks to nuclear technology. With many nuclear energy and physics engineers considering opportunities abroad, Turkiye could see a reverse brain drain due to nuclear energy plants. The introduction of nuclear energy technology with Akkuyu will also diversify our energy supply.

Given the increasing need for clean energy due to the eventual decommissioning of fossil fuel power plants and carbon regulation mechanisms, Akkuyu and a total nuclear energy capacity of 10-15 GW will be crucial for Turkiye's energy security and climate goals. Turkiye, adhering to its National Energy and Mining Policy since 2016, emphasizes localization while ensuring energy supply security. The development of factories, production lines, and sub-industries for wind and solar technologies from renewable energy sources exemplifies this approach.

We will also experience the positive impacts of the nuclear power plant in this regard. This technology, involving tens of thousands of pieces of equipment and numerous services in the supply chain, will create its ecosystem. This ecosystem will span from manufacturing and sub-industries to engineering and administrative services. Companies and institutions gaining experience in this ecosystem will also be positioned to provide services to nuclear power plants abroad, potentially boosting our export power. Additionally, nuclear energy technology will advance developments in electric vehicles, storage, and hydrogen technologies, which will become more prominent in the future."

"SMR technology has reached the commercialization stage," Terzioğlu added.

"Small modular reactor (SMR) technology, which follows conventional nuclear energy methods, has reached commercialization. I anticipate it will be favored in the coming years due to its easy installation, decommissioning, and advantages in waste and fuel processes. I believe the heavy industry will be particularly interested in SMR solutions ranging from 30 MW to 300 MW. It is crucial to develop financing opportunities to accelerate SMR technology investments and ensure it is included in global incentive mechanisms for combating climate change."

Altuğ Karataş, a Board Member of the Energy Efficiency Association, stated that the experience Turkiye gains from building nuclear power plants will provide a significant advantage in developing small modular reactors (SMRs). He noted that the world is rapidly advancing in the field of SMRs, which are poised to become a new source of production in the transition to carbon-free energy.

"This new market, driven by key players such as Rosatom, the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation that constructed Akkuyu NPP, has the potential to accelerate the shift to a new production model in the energy sector. This can be achieved through the legislative infrastructure and ecosystem development that countries will implement. The production experience Turkiye acquires from constructing nuclear power plants will also be a major asset in the transition to SMRs."

Karataş emphasized that Turkiye needs to move away from emission-generating energy sources to meet its 2053 carbon neutrality target while ensuring energy supply security. He suggested that nuclear energy is one of the best solutions to address these needs. Karataş pointed out that Turkiye is preparing to join the ranks of countries like Russia, France, and the USA in utilizing nuclear energy. He added: "One of the key decisions from the COP28 summit and Europe's decision to consider nuclear as a clean fuel for the transition period last year has led to increased investments in nuclear energy. Turkiye is also positioning itself among these nations with its first power plant. With Akkuyu NPP, Turkiye is not only making a significant first step but is also developing its nuclear sub-industry by exploring different areas within the sector. The assurance of energy supply from a carbon-neutral fuel with growing production will attract investors to Turkiye, especially as carbon taxes increase production costs and accelerate the search for carbon-free energy. In this context, Akkuyu NPP will be a major step and a turning point for Turkiye in its pursuit of carbon-free energy." Karataş further stated that developing its nuclear sub-industry and standards will provide Turkiye with numerous advantages and enable it to become a service and product exporter in the nuclear energy sector. He noted, "Nuclear power plant standards are among the strictest in the world in terms of safety, and not every manufacturer can meet these standards. With the agreement made for Akkuyu NPP, Turkiye will achieve a 20% localization rate, and with the second power plant, this rate will rise to 40%. Turkiye is currently building the sub-industry needed to meet these standards with its production capacity. The experience gained from Akkuyu NPP, combined with the second and third power plants, will create opportunities for service and product export in nuclear power plants being built globally and foster a new ecosystem for the Turkish industry. Moreover, the increase in skilled and qualified human resources trained in the nuclear field will generate new employment opportunities," he said. Karataş highlighted that energy consumption will continue to grow in Turkiye, both in industry and households. He said that with the rise in renewable energy investments, nuclear energy will play a crucial role in addressing the supply security imbalance. Additionally, in the event of global energy crises that could eliminate the possibility of energy imports, nuclear energy stands out as a vital alternative for energy supply security. Turkiye aims to meet 10 percent of its electricity production with Akkuyu NPP, which will help mitigate risks by diversifying its energy supply. Therefore, energy diversity is a state policy for Turkiye. The need for carbon-free energy, driven by the European Green Deal and the Paris Climate Agreement, underscores the importance of Turkiye's nuclear energy goals."