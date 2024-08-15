Casualty Toll Of Russian Attack On Enterprise In Kharkiv Region Rises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number those as a result of a Russian on a civil enterprise in the village of Prylokotne of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region has increased to six.

That's according to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of injured has increased to six. A 47-year-old man - also an employee of the enterprise that was hit by the enemy airstrike - sought medical assistance," the update reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 15, at around 15:20, the Russian invasion forces launched airstrikes on the village of Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district, hitting a civil enterprise. According to initial reports, two were killed and five were injured at the site.