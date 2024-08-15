Casualty Toll Of Russian Attack On Enterprise In Kharkiv Region Rises
Date
8/15/2024 7:18:55 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number those injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on a civil enterprise in the village of Prylokotne of the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region has increased to six.
That's according to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"The number of injured has increased to six. A 47-year-old man - also an employee of the enterprise that was hit by the enemy airstrike - sought medical assistance," the update reads.
Read also:
Russian strike kills two in Verkhniokamianske
, Donetsk region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 15, at around 15:20, the Russian invasion forces launched airstrikes on the village of Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district, hitting a civil enterprise. According to initial reports, two were killed and five were injured at the site.
MENAFN15082024000193011044ID1108560797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.