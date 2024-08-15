World's Largest Weed Brownie Is Up For Sale

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The 'world's largest' weed brownie is going up for sale.

A cannabis operator in Massachusetts embarked on creating a monster of an edible to celebrate National Brownie Day and their new product.

MariMed is launching 'Bubby's Baked', which are 'soft-baked brownie bites' that have weed inside them.

The company thought they would make a mega-sized version of their bite-sized treats and it could be the biggest weed brownie ever created.

Other ingredients included 1,344 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 122 pounds of cocoa powder, 81 pounds of flour, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, two pounds of baking powder, and three pounds of salt.

Measuring 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and 15 inches tall, this monster dessert weighs an impressive 385 kilograms and contains a whopping 20,000mg of THC, which is the active ingredient in weed that gets you high.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” chief product officer Ryan Crandall at Norwood's MariMed, Inc. told SWNS.

For reference, the average weed brownie can contain between 2.5mg to 50mg of THC depending on what you're looking for in the edible. But generally speaking, around 10mg would get you plenty high.

