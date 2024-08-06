Japan’s Nikkei encounters worst day ever

(MENAFN) Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index experienced an unprecedented decline on Monday, marking its most significant one-day loss in history amidst escalating global market turmoil. The index plummeted by 12.4percent, closing at 31,341.29 in Tokyo, a staggering drop of 4,451.28 points, which also stands as the largest in terms of points lost in the index's entire existence. This historic downturn rivaled the severity of "Black Monday" in 1987, reflecting the scale of investor panic and economic uncertainty gripping markets worldwide.



Accompanying the Nikkei's record fall, the Tokyo Stock Price Index (Topix) also fell sharply by 12.23percent on the same day, compounding the financial distress felt across Japanese markets. These losses followed a bleak session on Friday, where the Nikkei had already declined by 5.8percent and the Topix by over 6percent, erasing all gains made earlier this year and pushing both indices into negative territory year-to-date.



The downturn was exacerbated by dismal United States jobs data released on Friday, which heightened concerns about the potential onset of a recession in the United States. Analysts like Tan Boon Heng from Mizuho Bank in Singapore highlighted the fear among investors of rising unemployment leading to reduced consumer spending, further economic slowdown, and ultimately, a recessionary spiral.



In response to the economic uncertainty, the Japanese yen surged to 142.67 against the United States dollar on Monday, a notable strengthening from 146.45 late Friday. This appreciation of the yen is typically viewed as detrimental to Japanese exporters, adding to the economic challenges faced by Japan's export-driven economy amidst the global market turmoil.



The profound implications of Japan's market rout underscore the interconnectedness of global financial systems and the fragility of investor confidence in the face of economic downturn fears. The events unfolding in Japan reflect broader anxieties about the resilience of the global economy and the efficacy of monetary policies in navigating turbulent financial waters.

