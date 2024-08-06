Portillo’S Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's (“Portillo's” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo's, said,“We delivered sequential improvement in both revenue and margin this quarter as we continued to prioritize sales and transaction growth. We are confident that our strategic plan is focused on the right factors, allowing us to navigate near-term challenges and seize opportunities for continuous improvement. We're now on track to open at least 10 restaurants in 2024, including three full-service locations with an optimized footprint. We continue to successfully lower our build costs as we bring these restaurants online, which will support industry-leading returns on investment.” Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023:

Total revenue increased 7.5% or $12.7 million to $181.9 million;

Same-restaurant sales* decreased 0.6%;

Operating income increased $0.7 million to $18.1 million;

Net income decreased $1.4 million to $8.5 million;

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA** increased $1.8 million to $44.6 million; and Adjusted EBITDA** increased $0.6 million to $29.9 million. * For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 13 weeks from April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 to the 13 weeks from April 3, 2023 through July 2, 2023.

**Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see definitions and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures accompanying this release. Recent Developments and Trends In the quarter, total revenue grew 7.5% or $12.7 million, primarily due to new restaurant openings in 2023 and 2024. Same-restaurant sales declined 0.6% during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.9% same-restaurant sales growth during the same quarter in 2023. Same-restaurant sales defined below. In June, we re-tiered some of our restaurants in higher-cost areas, contributing to an effective price increase of approximately 1%. We will keep a close eye on cost pressures, market competition, and consumer sentiment to guide our pricing decisions in the coming quarters. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, commodity inflation was 6.9%, compared to 5.5% for the quarter ended June 25, 2023. Labor, as a percentage of revenue, net was flat during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 25, 2023 primarily due to an increase in our average check and lower variable-based compensation, offset by lower transactions and incremental wage rate increases to support our team members. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total revenue, operating income, Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA all improved, while net income decreased, versus the prior year. We believe this improvement stemmed from concentrating on the four strategic pillars we unveiled in our Q1 2024 earnings call. Review of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $181.9 million compared to $169.2 million for the quarter ended June 25, 2023, an increase of $12.7 million or 7.5%. The increase in revenues was primarily attributed to the opening of nine restaurants in 2023 and two restaurants during the two quarters ended June 30, 2024, partially offset by a decrease in our same-restaurant sales. Restaurants not in our comparable restaurant base contributed $12.6 million of the total year-over-year increase. This increase in revenues was offset by a same-restaurant sales decrease of 0.6%, or $1.0 million in the quarter. The same-restaurant sales decline was attributable to a 2.3% decrease in transactions, partially offset by an increase in average check of 1.7%. The higher average check was driven by an approximate 4.3% increase in certain menu prices partially offset by product mix. To address inflationary cost pressures, we increased select menu prices by approximately 1.5% in January 2024 and again at the end of March 2024. In June 2024, we implemented a 1% price increase primarily by re-tiering some of our restaurants in higher-cost areas. Revenue also benefited $1.2 million in the second quarter due to the shifting of comparable weeks. For the purpose of calculating same-restaurant sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, sales for 70 restaurants that were open for at least 24 full fiscal periods were included in the Comparable Restaurant Base (as defined below). Total restaurant operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $137.3 million compared to $126.5 million for the second quarter ended June 25, 2023, an increase of $10.8 million or 8.6%. The increase in restaurant operating expenses was primarily driven by the opening of nine restaurants in 2023 and two restaurants during the two quarters ended June 30, 2024. Additionally, food, beverage and packaging costs were negatively impacted by a 6.9% increase in commodity prices. Labor expense increases were also driven by incremental investments to support our team members, partially offset by lower variable-based compensation. Lastly, the increase in operating expenses due to the aforementioned restaurant openings was partially offset by a decrease in utilities, travel and other miscellaneous expenses. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $17.9 million compared to $19.6 million for the second quarter ended June 25, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million or 8.5%. This decrease was primarily driven by lower equity and variable-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in professional fees related to our ERP implementation, and advertising expenses. Operating income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $18.1 million compared to $17.4 million for the second quarter ended June 25, 2023, an increase of $0.7 million due to an increase in revenues and decrease in general and administrative expenses, partially offset by increases in total restaurant operating expenses, pre-opening expenses, and depreciation and amortization. Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $8.5 million compared to a net income of $9.9 million for the second quarter ended June 25, 2023, a decrease of $1.4 million. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in income tax expense of $2.0 million, partially offset by an increase in operating income of $0.7 million due to the aforementioned factors. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $44.6 million compared to $42.7 million for the quarter ended June 25, 2023, an increase of $1.8 million or 4.3%. Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $29.9 million compared to $29.2 million for the quarter ended June 25, 2023, an increase of $0.6 million or 2.2%. *A reconciliation of Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the nearest GAAP financial measure is included under“Non-GAAP Measures” in the accompanying financial data below. Development Highlights During the two quarters ended June 30, 2024, we opened two restaurants in the Texas and Arizona markets. Subsequent to June 30, 2024, we opened two new restaurants in Livonia, Michigan and in Mansfield, Texas, bringing our total restaurant count to 88, including a restaurant owned by C&O of which Portillo's owns 50% of the equity. In the second half of 2024 we aim to open at least six more restaurants for a total of at least 10 new restaurants opened in the fiscal year 2024, including further expansion into the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth markets in Texas. Below are the restaurants opened since the beginning of fiscal 2024:

Location Opening Date Fiscal Quarter Opened Denton, Texas March 2024 Q1 2024 Surprise, Arizona May 2024 Q2 2024 Livonia, Michigan July 2024 Q3 2024 Mansfield, Texas August 2024 Q3 2024

Fiscal 2024 Financial Targets

Based on current expectations, we are providing updated financial targets for 2024 as follows:

Prior Target Current Target Unit growth 9+ new units → 10+ new units Same-restaurant sales* low-single digits → Flat to slightly positive Commodity inflation* mid-single digits → mid-single digits Labor inflation* mid-single digits → mid-single digits Restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin** 23% - 24% → 23% - 24% General and administrative expenses $85 - $87 million → $82 - $84 million Pre-opening expenses $8.0 - $9.0 million → $10.0 - $10.5 million Capital expenditures $90 - $93 million → $85 - $88 million

*Prior target communicated during earnings call.

**We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin to operating income/loss margin, the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

Long-Term Financial Targets

Unit growth 12% - 15% Same-restaurant sales Low single digits Revenue growth Mid teens Adjusted EBITDA growth* Low teens

*We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for adjusted EBITDA growth to net income/loss, the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

Change in Same-Restaurant Sales - The change in same-restaurant sales is the percentage change in year-over-year revenue (excluding gift card breakage) for the Comparable Restaurant Base, which is defined as the number of restaurants open for at least 24 full fiscal periods. For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 25, 2023, there were 70 and 66 restaurants in our Comparable Restaurant Base, respectively.

A change in same-restaurant sales is the result of a change in restaurant transactions, average guest check, or a combination of the two. We gather daily sales data and regularly analyze the guest transaction counts and the mix of menu items sold to strategically evaluate menu pricing and demand. Measuring our change in same-restaurant sales allows management to evaluate the performance of our existing restaurant base. We believe this measure provides a consistent comparison of restaurant sales results and trends across periods within our core, established restaurant base, unaffected by results of restaurant openings and enables investors to better understand and evaluate the Company's historical and prospective operating performance.

Average Unit Volume - AUV is the total revenue (excluding gift card breakage) recognized in the Comparable Restaurant Base, including C&O, divided by the number of restaurants in the Comparable Restaurant Base, including C&O, by period.

This key performance indicator allows management to assess changes in consumer spending patterns at our restaurants and the overall performance of our restaurant base.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income taxes, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing core operating performance as identified in the reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, net. See also“Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as revenue, less restaurant operating expenses, which include food, beverage and packaging costs, labor expenses, occupancy expenses and other operating expenses. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA excludes corporate level expenses and depreciation and amortization on restaurant property and equipment. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, net. See also“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

For more information about the Company's Non-GAAP measures, how they are calculated and reconciled and why management believes that they are useful, see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13741635. The webcast will be available at under the investors section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called“The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 80 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, so you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following:



risks related to or arising from our organizational structure;

risks of food-borne illness and food safety and other health concerns about our food;

risks relating to the economy and financial markets, including inflation, fluctuating interest rates, stock market activity, or other factors;

the impact of unionization activities of our Team Members on our reputation, operations and profitability;

risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems, including our new enterprise resource planning system, and potential failures or interruptions;

privacy and cyber security risks related to our digital ordering and payment platforms for our delivery business;

the impact of competition, including from our competitors in the restaurant industry or our own restaurants;

the increasingly competitive labor market and our ability to attract and retain the best talent and qualified employees;

the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to privacy, data protection, advertising and consumer protection, building and zoning requirements, costs or ability to open new restaurants, or sale of food and alcoholic beverage control regulations;

inability to achieve our growth strategy, such as the availability of suitable new restaurant sites in existing and new markets and opening of new restaurants at the anticipated rate and on the anticipated timeline;

the impact of consumer sentiment and other economic factors on our sales;

increases in food and other operating costs, tariffs and import taxes, and supply shortages; and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC').



All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC. All of the Company's SEC filings are available on the SEC's website at The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

PORTILLO'S INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except common share and per common share data)

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 REVENUES, NET $ 181,862 100.0 % $ 169,182 100.0 % $ 347,693 100.0 % $ 325,242 100.0 % COST AND EXPENSES: Restaurant operating expenses: Food, beverage and packaging costs 61,712 33.9 % 56,229 33.2 % 118,673 34.1 % 109,856 33.8 % Labor 46,412 25.5 % 43,153 25.5 % 89,714 25.8 % 83,612 25.7 % Occupancy 9,211 5.1 % 8,237 4.9 % 18,551 5.3 % 16,688 5.1 % Other operating expenses 19,958 11.0 % 18,832 11.1 % 39,815 11.5 % 37,536 11.5 % Total restaurant operating expenses 137,293 75.5 % 126,451 74.7 % 266,753 76.7 % 247,692 76.2 % General and administrative expenses 17,941 9.9 % 19,609 11.6 % 36,481 10.5 % 38,387 11.8 % Pre-opening expenses 2,100 1.2 % 275 0.2 % 3,523 1.0 % 2,619 0.8 % Depreciation and amortization 7,106 3.9 % 5,941 3.5 % 14,050 4.0 % 11,610 3.6 % Net income attributable to equity method investment (335 ) (0.2)% (381 ) (0.2)% (540 ) (0.2)% (588 ) (0.2)% Other income, net (358 ) (0.2)% (97 ) (0.1)% (786 ) (0.2)% (354 ) (0.1)% OPERATING INCOME 18,115 10.0 % 17,384 10.3 % 28,212 8.1 % 25,876 8.0 % Interest expense 6,603 3.6 % 6,523 3.9 % 13,133 3.8 % 13,966 4.3 % Interest income (75 ) - % - - % (154 ) - % - - % Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (439 ) (0.2)% (579 ) (0.3)% (1,000 ) (0.3)% (1,163 ) (0.4)% Loss on debt extinguishment - - % - - % - - % 3,465 1.1 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 12,026 6.6 % 11,440 6.8 % 16,233 4.7 % 9,608 3.0 % Income tax expense 3,496 1.9 % 1,542 0.9 % 2,359 0.7 % 983 0.3 % NET INCOME 8,530 4.7 % 9,898 5.9 % 13,874 4.0 % 8,625 2.7 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,060 1.1 % 3,110 1.8 % 2,842 0.8 % 2,351 0.7 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PORTILLO'S INC. $ 6,470 3.6 % $ 6,788 4.0 % $ 11,032 3.2 % $ 6,274 1.9 % Income per common share attributable to Portillo's Inc.: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.19 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.11 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 61,650,118 54,964,649 59,543,950 52,252,053 Diluted 64,608,698 58,550,057 62,577,748 55,806,455





PORTILLO'S INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except common share and per common share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 12,357 $ 10,438 Accounts and tenant improvement receivables 15,326 14,183 Inventory 8,755 8,733 Prepaid expenses 5,507 8,565 Total current assets 41,945 41,919 Property and equipment, net 314,617 295,793 Operating lease assets 213,757 193,825 Goodwill 394,298 394,298 Trade names 223,925 223,925 Other intangible assets, net 27,467 28,911 Equity method investment 15,940 16,684 Deferred tax assets 200,119 184,701 Other assets 6,850 5,485 Total other assets 868,599 854,004 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,438,918 $ 1,385,541 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 37,584 $ 33,189 Current portion of long-term debt 9,375 7,500 Short-term debt 17,000 15,000 Current portion of Tax Receivable Agreement liability 7,230 4,428 Deferred revenue 4,712 7,180 Short-term lease liability 5,791 5,577 Accrued expenses 27,573 32,039 Total current liabilities 109,265 104,913 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current portion 278,679 283,923 Tax Receivable Agreement liability 320,849 295,390 Long-term lease liability 263,229 238,414 Other long-term liabilities 2,774 2,791 Total long-term liabilities 865,531 820,518 Total liabilities 974,796 925,431 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 380,000,000 shares authorized, and 61,739,874 and 55,502,375 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 617 555 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 11,640,555 and 17,472,926 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Additional paid-in-capital 344,937 308,212 Retained earnings 24,644 13,612 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Portillo's Inc. 370,198 322,379 Non-controlling interest 93,924 137,731 Total stockholders' equity 464,122 460,110 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,438,918 $ 1,385,541





PORTILLO'S INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Two Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 13,874 $ 8,625 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,050 11,610 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 380 620 Loss on sales of assets 66 496 Equity-based compensation 5,717 7,720 Deferred income tax expense 2,359 983 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (1,000 ) (1,163 ) Gift card breakage (502 ) (528 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 3,465 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables (681 ) (906 ) Receivables from related parties (158 ) (141 ) Inventory (22 ) 894 Other current assets 1,916 (218 ) Operating lease asset 4,461 3,880 Accounts payable 6,833 (2,779 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,365 ) (559 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,908 ) (1,359 ) Deferred lease incentives 2,101 850 Other assets and liabilities 507 (181 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 41,628 31,309 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (33,905 ) (37,359 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 77 33 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (33,828 ) (37,326 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term debt, net 2,000 10,000 Proceeds from long-term debt - 300,000 Payments of long-term debt (3,750 ) (322,428 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts 114,960 179,306 Repurchase of outstanding equity / Portillo's OpCo units (114,960 ) (179,306 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interest holders (838 ) (399 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,109 1,015 Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (279 ) (56 ) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan purchases 306 297 Payments of Tax Receivable Agreement liability (4,429 ) (813 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - (3,569 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (5,881 ) (15,953 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,919 (21,970 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 10,438 44,427 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF THE PERIOD $ 12,357 $ 22,457





PORTILLO'S INC

SELECTED OPERATING DATA AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 Total Restaurants (a) 86 76 86 76 AUV (in millions) (a) N/A N/A $ 9.0 $ 8.8 Change in same-restaurant sales (b)(c) (0.6) % 5.9 % (0.9 )% 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (b) $ 29,866 $ 29,223 $ 51,643 $ 48,856 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 16.4 % 17.3 % 14.9 % 15.0 % Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (b) $ 44,569 $ 42,731 $ 80,940 $ 77,550 Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 24.5 % 25.3 % 23.3 % 23.8 %

(a) Includes a restaurant that is owned by C&O of which Portillo's owns 50% of the equity. Total restaurants indicated are as of June 30, 2024. AUVs for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 25, 2023 represent AUVs for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and June 25, 2023, respectively.

(b) Excludes a restaurant that is owned by C&O of which Portillo's owns 50% of the equity.

(c) For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 13 weeks from April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 to the 13 weeks from April 3, 2023 through July 2, 2023. For the two quarters ended June 30, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 26 weeks from January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 to the 26 weeks from January 2, 2023 through July 2, 2023.

PORTILLO'S INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Accordingly, Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP, but rather are supplemental measures of operating performance of our restaurants. You should be aware that these measures are not indicative of overall results for the Company and that Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of stockholders because of corporate-level expenses excluded from such measures. These measures are supplemental measures of operating performance and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These measures are important measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of our restaurants, individually and in the aggregate, but also have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income taxes, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing core operating performance as identified in the reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (i) to evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategies, (ii) internally as benchmarks to compare our performance to that of our competitors and (iii) as factors in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to our core operating performance.

We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as revenue, less restaurant operating expenses, which include cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization), labor expenses, occupancy expenses and other operating expenses. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA excludes corporate level expenses and depreciation and amortization on restaurant property and equipment. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

We believe that Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of our restaurants, individually and in the aggregate.

See below for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands):





Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 Net income $ 8,530 $ 9,898 $ 13,874 $ 8,625 Net income margin 4.7 % 5.9 % 4.0 % 2.7 % Depreciation and amortization 7,106 5,941 14,050 11,610 Interest expense 6,603 6,523 13,133 13,966 Interest income (75 ) - (154 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 3,465 Income tax expense 3,496 1,542 2,359 983 EBITDA 25,660 23,904 43,262 38,649 Deferred rent (1) 1,296 1,169 2,466 2,393 Equity-based compensation 2,890 4,184 5,717 7,720 ERP implementation costs (2) 325 - 450 - Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs (3) 146 - 146 - Other (income) loss (4) (9 ) 377 66 496 Transaction-related fees and expenses (5) (3 ) 168 536 761 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (6) (439 ) (579 ) (1,000 ) (1,163 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,866 $ 29,223 $ 51,643 $ 48,856 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7) 16.4 % 17.3 % 14.9 % 15.0 %

(1) Represents the difference between cash rent payments and the recognition of straight-line rent expense recognized over the lease term.

(2) Represents non-capitalized third-party consulting and software licensing costs incurred in connection with the implementation of a new ERP system.

(3) Represents amortization of capitalized cloud-based ERP system implementation costs that are included within general and administrative expenses.

(4) Represents (gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment.

(5) Represents certain expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of certain professional fees.

(6) Represents remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues, net.

See below for a reconciliation of operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 25, 2023 Operating income $ 18,115 $ 17,384 $ 28,212 $ 25,876 Operating income margin 10.0 % 10.3 % 8.1 % 8.0 % Plus: General and administrative expenses 17,941 19,609 36,481 38,387 Pre-opening expenses 2,100 275 3,523 2,619 Depreciation and amortization 7,106 5,941 14,050 11,610 Net income attributable to equity method investment (335 ) (381 ) (540 ) (588 ) Other income, net (358 ) (97 ) (786 ) (354 ) Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,569 $ 42,731 $ 80,940 $ 77,550 Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 24.5 % 25.3 % 23.3 % 23.8 %

(1) Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues, net