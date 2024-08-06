Azerbaijani Carpets On Display In Montenegro

The exhibition themed "The Azerbaijani Carpet: Dialogue with
Nature" has opened its doors to visitors in Miodrag Dado Djuric Art
Gallery of the National Museum of Montenegro,
Azernews reports.
The project is dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku on November 11-22.
The main goal of the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is
to attract as much of the private sector as possible to finance
measures to combat climate change.
Minister of Culture and Media of the Republic of Montenegro
Tamara Vujović, director of the National Museum of Montenegro Jakša
Ćalasan and director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina
Melikova welcomed the guests of the event.
In their remarks, they drew attention to Azerbaijan-Montenegro
interaction, cooperation between the two institutions, and the
importance of the exhibition .
A total of 24 valuable art pieces from the collection of the
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, including carpets, carpet
products and sketches reflecting the rich culture, worldview,
lifestyle, and traditions of the Azerbaijani people from the 18th
century to modern times are on display at the exhibition.
The exhibition showcases flat-woven carpets such as varni and
zili, pile carpets like Aghajli, Shikhli, Jayirli, Alpan, and
carpet products like chul, heyba, mafrash, and lamagabaghi.
These items are distinguished by their unique artistic
structure, color harmony, delicacy, and unique patterns. The
exhibits, produced in Shirvan, Guba, Baku, Gazakh, Karabakh, and
Tabriz weaving centers, are rich in ambiguous elements and stylized
zoomorphic and floral ornaments.
Carpets and sketches from the modern period, authored by
People's Artists Latif Karimov, Kamil Aliyev, and Eldar
Mikayilzade, also hold a special place among the examples of
applied art.
Note that the project is organized with the support of the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Media of
Montenegro, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and the National
Museum of Montenegro.
The exhibition "The Azerbaijani Carpet: Dialogue with Nature"
will run until August 31.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr