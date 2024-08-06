Azerbaijani Carpets On Display In Montenegro

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The themed "The Azerbaijani Carpet: Dialogue with Nature" has opened its doors to visitors in Miodrag Dado Djuric Art Gallery of the National Museum of Montenegro, Azernews reports.

The project is dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku on November 11-22.

The main goal of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is to attract as much of the private sector as possible to finance measures to combat climate change.

Minister of Culture and Media of the Republic of Montenegro Tamara Vujović, director of the National Museum of Montenegro Jakša Ćalasan and director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Melikova welcomed the guests of the event.

In their remarks, they drew attention to Azerbaijan-Montenegro interaction, cooperation between the two institutions, and the importance of the exhibition .

A total of 24 valuable art pieces from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, including carpets, carpet products and sketches reflecting the rich culture, worldview, lifestyle, and traditions of the Azerbaijani people from the 18th century to modern times are on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition showcases flat-woven carpets such as varni and zili, pile carpets like Aghajli, Shikhli, Jayirli, Alpan, and carpet products like chul, heyba, mafrash, and lamagabaghi.

These items are distinguished by their unique artistic structure, color harmony, delicacy, and unique patterns. The exhibits, produced in Shirvan, Guba, Baku, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz weaving centers, are rich in ambiguous elements and stylized zoomorphic and floral ornaments.

Carpets and sketches from the modern period, authored by People's Artists Latif Karimov, Kamil Aliyev, and Eldar Mikayilzade, also hold a special place among the examples of applied art.

Note that the project is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and the National Museum of Montenegro.

The exhibition "The Azerbaijani Carpet: Dialogue with Nature" will run until August 31.

