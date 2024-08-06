Day 4 Of Padyatra: Siddaramaiah Accused Number 1 In MUDA, Tribal Board Case, Says K’Taka BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President, BY Vijayendra on Tuesday claimed that Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah was accused number one in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and tribal welfare Board scams.

Addressing the gathering at Maddur town on the fourth day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' padyatra, Vijayendra stated,“If one looks at the accused in the MUDA land scam and the misappropriation of funds in the Valmiki Tribal Board, the number one accused is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself.”

Vijayendra declared that the fight would continue until CM Siddaramaiah resigned from his post.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a charge sheet in the Valmiki Development Corporation case. However, the names of former minister B Nagendra and the tribal welfare corporation's Chairman Basanagouda Daddal have been omitted from the charge sheet. If their names are mentioned, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's role would come out and he would become the number one accused. Hence, they have excluded their names,” he alleged.

He also alleged that the Karnataka government led by CM Siddaramaiah had embezzled funds meant for Scheduled Castes and tribes.

BJP State General Secretary, P Rajeev, said that the CM should know that the law is the same for everyone.

Rajeev asked what CM Siddaramaiah had said when then Karnataka Governor late Hansraj Bhardwaj had allowed an investigation against then CM BS Yediyurappa, which ultimately led to him going to prison.

“CM Siddaramaiah should be reminded of the statements he had made at that time,” Rajeev stated.

Rajeev said that thousands of BJP and JD(S) workers were marching together in the foot march, and there were hundreds of cars following behind but despite the heat, nobody was getting into their cars, which showed the enthusiasm of the workers for the march.

He pointed out that there are always jesters and actors everywhere and emphasised that there is no need to take them seriously and there was unity in the BJP.

He claimed that their unity was genuine and aimed at honesty, while the Opposition's unity was to protect corruption.