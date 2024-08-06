Hundreds in Spain protest government’s insufficient response to west Nile virus outbreak

(MENAFN) On Monday, hundreds of residents from the Seville province in Spain gathered to protest against what they perceive as inadequate responses to the West Nile virus outbreak affecting their community. The mosquito-borne virus has resulted in the deaths of two women in the province—one in Seville and another in La Puebla del Rio, the site of the protest.



Residents voiced their frustrations, highlighting how the situation has significantly impacted their daily lives. Protester Raquel Herrera described La Puebla del Rio as a "ghost town" after dark, noting that extreme heat during the day and an influx of mosquitoes during dusk have rendered the town nearly uninhabitable. She emphasized the growing difficulty of going outdoors due to these conditions.



Protest organizer Juan Jose Sanchez Silva expressed deep concern about the escalating situation, fearing that the current crisis could pave the way for even more severe mosquito-borne diseases such as Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, or Zika in the future. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) had previously warned that conditions in Spain were conducive to outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses this year, and the extended activity period of mosquitoes due to climate change has only exacerbated the problem.



In response to the outbreak, which has been endemic in Spain since 2003, protesters are demanding immediate action from the government. They are calling for enhanced mosquito control measures, the implementation of specific health protocols at clinics, and increased funding for vaccine development. The need for effective intervention is underscored by the fact that, while most West Nile infections are asymptomatic or cause mild symptoms, about one in 150 cases can lead to severe and sometimes fatal illnesses.

