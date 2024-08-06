Iran's President Says Boosting Ties With Russia Among Foreign Policy Priorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 6 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, said yesterday that, expanding relations with Russia was among Iran's foreign policy priorities.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Secretary of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, describing Russia as Iran's strategic partner.

Pezeshkian said, Russia was among the countries that had stood by Iran during tough days, highlighting the necessity to accelerate the implementation of the previously signed bilateral agreements.

“We maintain that, the era of unilateralism by certain powers, including the U.S., has ended and the alignment of positions and cooperation between Iran and Russia, in line with promoting a multilateral world will lead to the improvement of global security and peace,” Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president noted Israel's“horrifying crimes” in Gaza, and its actions aimed at“warmongering” in the region, saying, Israel's“criminal actions against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza, and its assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, are flagrant instances of violating all international rules and regulations.”

During the conversation, the Iranian president said that, Iran in no way sought to widen the scopes of the conflict and crisis in the West Asia region, but Israel would definitely receive the response to its“crime and insolent” move.

The Hamas chief, who had been invited to attend Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, was killed along with his bodyguard early Wednesday when their residence in Tehran was hit.

Shoigu, for his part, described Iran as one of Russia's“key and strategic allies” in the region, expressing satisfaction with the two countries' joint efforts to create a multilateral world and ensure regional security.

He said, bilateral relations were improving in all sectors, pointing to the“favourable” future for the promotion of interactions between the two countries.

Shoigu expressed his country's willingness to speed up the completion of joint projects with Iran, including the International North-South Transport Corridor, a transport route linking South Asia to Northern Europe, saying, Russia attached great importance to its cooperation with Iran in international organisations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, and would make efforts to expand those collaborations.

Shoigu arrived in Tehran yesterday, on a one-day visit. Earlier in the day, he met Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Mohammad Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

During their meetings, Shoigu voiced Russia's willingness for all-out cooperation with Iran on regional issues.– NNN-IRNA