UNESCO-Listed Historical Site In Greece Is Under Threat
The Greek island of Delos is considered an open-air
archaeological museum. This island is also home to the temple of
Apollo, considered the god of art and light in ancient Greek
Azernews reports.
The historical place has suffered as a result of climate change.
The water level on the island rises by 2.8 millimeters annually,
and historical monuments are in danger.
The island was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural
Heritage List in 1990. Among the 13 sites most threatened by
climate change, the list includes historical monuments on the
island of Delos. Scientists are looking for ways to preserve
historical sites on the island.
