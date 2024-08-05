Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Egyptian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Monday from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them, the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and enhancing joint cooperation to bring more humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The call also discussed the latest developments of the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Gaza Strip, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and stressed the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.